Prestigious Line-Up of Star Power Fills WESTBANK CAFE Music Schedule For May

Historic theatre district eatery, West Bank Cafe, has announced May lineup for its "Guest Artist On The Veranda" series. Featuring jazz legends, cabaret icons, and Tony nominated performers this schedule is sure to attract many patrons, and reservations are strongly encouraged by calling 212-695-6909 or visiting resy.com .

The restaurant which opened in 1978 is also home to The Laurie Beechman Theatre which will reopen later this year. Owners Steve Olsen and Janet Momjian are thrilled to continue their diner music program, which has seen great success both as outdoor programing last summer and since the restaurant reopened for indoor dining earlier this year.

Currently West Bank Cafe is open Wednesday-Sunday 4-10pm, with live music each night. There is no cover charge for dinner music, though virtual tip jars for the performers are available. The music schedule for the month of May is: (unless noted performance times are 7-9pm)

Wed May 5: Eric Yves Garcia

Thurs. May 6: Lauren Marcus with Joe Iconis

Fri. May 7: The Jazz Bandits (Bill Hayes, Colin Taber, John Samorian and Chip Jackson)

Sat. May 8: The Gabrielle Stravelli Trio

Sun. May 9: Mardie Millit and Michael Garin

Wed May 12: Aaron Lee Battle and Jon Weber

Thurs. May 13 7-8:30: MAC Awards Streaming

8:30-10: Eric Yves Garcia

Fri. May 14: The Jazz Bandits (Bill Hayes, Colin Taber, John Samorian and Chip Jackson)

Sat. May 15: The Gabrielle Stravelli Trio

Sun. May 16: Billy Stritch

Wed May 19:Dawn Derow and Ian Herman

Thurs. May 20: Lauren Marcus

Fri. May 21: The Jazz Bandits (Bill Hayes, Colin Taber, John Samorian and Chip Jackson)

Sat. May 22: The Gabrielle Stravelli Trio

Sun. May 23: Billy Stritch

Wed May 26: Aisha deHaas and Jon Webber

Thurs. May 27: Christine Pedi

Fri. May 28: The Jazz Bandits (Bill Hayes, Colin Taber, John Samorian and Chip Jackson)

Sat. May 29: The Gabrielle Stravelli Trio

Sun. May 30 5-7: Sue Matsuki & Gregory Toroian

8-10: Meg Flather & Tracy Stark

Performers subject to change, and the full updated schedule is also available at westbankcafe.com.