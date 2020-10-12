Piano Bar Live! Presents A NIGHT AT ELLEN'S STARDUST DINER

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Tune in this Tuesday, October 13.

Piano Bar Live! (PBL!) streams this Tuesday, October 13 at 7:15 pm ET, with host Scott Barbarino and co-host Lisa Asher,in A Night at Ellen's Stardust Diner!

This week's guests are The World Famous Stardusters, plus Mystery Guests and MORE!

Join them this TUESDAY, October 13th at 7:15 pm ET at www.facebook.com/PianoBarLive, on BroadwayOnDemand.com or on YouTube @PianoBarLive

***For this week only be in their live audience by making reservations for Ellen's Stardust Diner through Yelp.***

There is a "reservations only" policy through Yelp, six days a week from 11:30 am to 9:30 pm. The singing wait staff will be wearing masks and face shields and will be significantly distanced from patrons while performing.

Ellen's Stardust Diner currently operates at reduced capacity and is implementing enhanced measures in accordance with guidance issued by federal, state and local authorities to ensure a safe, socially distant experience for all.

The original Ellen's Stardust Diner was opened in 1987 and was the first 1950s themed restaurant in New York City, featuring Singing Waiters. Ellen's Stardust Diner is located at 1650 Broadway on the southeast corner of 51st Street in Manhattan's Theater District.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You