Piano Bar Live! Continues July 7th Celebrating Boston's Cabaret Scene

Piano Bar Live! continues Tuesday, July 7th at 7:15 pm ET with a very special show celebrating Boston's vibrant Cabaret scene and the reopening of the iconic Club Cafe. The event, titled, A Virtual Showcase of The Napoleon Room at Club Cafe, will be hosted by Carol O'Shaughnessy and PBL!'s producer, Scott Barbarino, with pianists Tom LaMark, Brian Patton and Jim Rice, joined by performers Leslie Anderson, Joe Berry, Mary Callanan, Lynda D'Amour, Brian De Lorenzo, Diane Ellis, Gordon Michaels, Colleen Powers and Warren Schein.

The business of Piano Bars and Cabarets has traditionally been intertwined and the two genres have always supported each other-thus, the evening promises to be full of entertainment and camaraderie.

Boston's Club Café re-opened on Monday June 22nd following the current guidelines for social distancing and the safety of all. Due to the continued need for social distancing in The Napoleon Room, host Carol O'Shaughnessy, Tom LaMark and one cameraman will be the only individuals in the actual Room itself on the night of this event. The show will be live-streaming all the guest performers from remote locations. There will be no audience present except virtually-of course.

Watch PBL! on Facebook.com/PianoBarLive BroadwayOnDemand.com and on YouTube @PianoBarLive

For more information about Club Cafe click here.

Dubbed "Boston's First Lady of Cabaret," Carol O'Shaughnessy was recently awarded the 2018 Provincetown Lifetime Achievement Award her body of work and appearances in such prestigious venues such as New York City's Town Hall, Jordan Hall, The Regatta Bar and Scullers Jazz Club. Additionally, Carol has staged one-woman shows Stuff In The Box ... Provincetown The Early Years and Ring-a-Ding-Ding: The Music of the Rat Pack-all named "Top 10 Best Cabaret Shows" of the 21st century. O'Shaughnessy has appeared with Joan Rivers at the North Shore Music Theatre and David Brenner at the Leventhal-Sidman Jewish Community Theatre. She has also opened for artists including; Herb Reed and The Platters, comedian Pat Cooper and Joan Rivers. O'Shaughnessy has three CDs to her credit and as an actress has performed as Matron "Mama" Morton in the Worcester Foothills Theatre productions of Chicago, directed by Susan Streeter. She currently enjoys a residency at Boston's only "cabaret," the Napoleon Room at Club Café.

Scott Barbarino, publisher of NiteLife Exchange, is also the creator of Piano Bar Live!, with a long history of proactive involvement in the cabaret and piano bar culture. Back in 1980, Barbarino walked into The Duplex Piano Bar for the first time; his heart never left. Since that day, he and his band of merry-makers have been keeping the Piano Bar scene alive. Inspired by songwriting legend John Wallowich and his public access show, which featured John at the piano singing to the TV audience, the idea of using social media and the Internet to bring this special art form to people around the world, seemed a natural way to take the piano bar experience into the 21st century. Barbarino says, "One of the greatest joys for all of us at PBL! is the the chance to see veteran performers pass the torch to the next generation of merry-makers, while witnessing young talent blossom. As much as times change, they also stay the same." Barbarino has worn many hats in his career. He's also a performer and a promoter, managing and producing shows in live entertainment venues. His career began at the original Duplex Cabaret, where he became the Manager and Entertainment Coordinator and the Host of "Stars of Tomorrow," one of the first competition shows in cabaret. He is currently the Artistic Director of Ellen's Stardust Diner on Broadway. Barbarino, an ASCAP member, served on the Board of Directors of the Manhattan Association of Cabarets & Clubs as Member-at-Large (1997-2000) and as President (2004).

Boston's Diane Ellis has run the gamut of gigs, including at the Playboy Club as an opening act for comics. She's been a Singer/Voice Over Artist/Actress/Model/Dancer/Las Vegas Showgirl/Clown/Opening act for Don Rickles and Star in Nunsense at Las Vegas Hilton. Ellis conducts a Glee Club for Seniors/Sings at Club Café.

Talent America's 2001 "Performer of the Year" Brian De Lorenzo has appeared at The Metropolitan Room, The Iridium, Don't Tell Mama, Eighty-Eight's, the Cabaret Convention and the International Cabaret Festival in New York; the Chicago Cabaret Convention; Scullers Jazz Club (Boston); three Boston Cabaret Festivals; The Palm, and Incanto (Puerto Vallarta, Mexico); the Cape Cod Cabaret Festival; and multiple times at CabaretFest! Provincetown. Come Fly with Me - Brian Celebrates Sinatra at 100 was named "Top Ten of New York Cabaret 2015."

Warren Schein, has been entertaining audiences on stages throughout the US as well as Europe. He has played leading roles Off-Broadway, in Regional Theater and in Summer Stock productions, which include Micky in Sugar Babies, Max Bialystock in The Producers, Nathan Detroit in Guys and Dolls, and most recently as Tevye in Fiddler on the Roof, just to mention a few. He has been performing his one-man shows, Remembering Mel: A Musical Tribute To Mel Torme, Spend An Evening With Mr. Saturday Night and From the Borscht Belt to Broadway. Schein has been a regular headliner at the Provincetown Cabaret Fest. As a voice artist he's been the Pillsbury Doughboy, the Rice Krispy M&M, and the leprechaun for Lucky Charms. As an actor, Schein has appeared on TV and in films to numerous to mention, and as a singer has led a nineteen-piece big band, Rhythm, Reeds and Brass. He has also opened for an A-list of celebrities and is known for his classic jokes from the Golden Era of Comedy and of today's lifestyles.

A graduate of the Boston Conservatory, and an original member of BACA, Gordon Michael's 30 plus years of performing around the world has included the genres of theater, gospel, R&B, cabaret and jazz. He's also a cruise line headliner, and when he's home in Boston he also produces and teaches. gordonmichaels.com

Mary Callanan is currently on furlough from the National Tour of MY FAIR LADY. Mary was last on Broadway as Jean Ann Ryan in BANDSTAND. Other credits are ANNIE and the closing company of MAMMA MIA. Mary has also been partnered up with Brian Patton for over 30 years, performing in cabarets and piano bars in Boston, NYC, Provincetown and cruise ships. Visit Mary at www.marycallanan.com

Leslie Anderson performed for years in NYC piano bars and cabarets. Her work earned her MAC, Bistro and Nightlife awards. She acted in theatre productions from Off-Off-Broadway to Broadway and appeared in various concert halls and clubs along the east coast. Anderson has worked with many pianists and fellow singer slingers at almost every piano bar in town, including 88s, Rose's Turn, Duplex, Don't Tell Mama, Helen's and Brandys. Piano Bar Live's very own Scott Barbarino was her bartender partner at Rose's Turn with Joe Regan at the keys. Anderson also sings as an independent contractor in Tampa, FL at special events, senior facilities and other venues.

