Piano Bar Live! Continues, Featuring The World Famous Stardusters

Piano Bar Live! continues on Tuesday, July 14th at 7:15 pm ET, with this week's guests The World Famous Stardusters, featuring Amanda Brasher, Chris Dilley, Antonio Edwards, Brandi Massey, Ménage a Trois, Monique Morgan and Kevin Ray, plus mystery guests and MORE!

Join us this TUESDAY, July 14 at 7:15 pm at www.facebook.com/PianoBarLive or on PBL!'s new streaming outlet, BroadwayOnDemand.com or on YouTube @PianoBarLive

The Piano Bar is that special place where we can gather, entertain, support and create as we connect with live music.

Amanda Brasher is thrilled to be back at PBL! She has been a soloist with Keith Lockhart and the Boston Pops, the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra, the Syracuse Symphony and Symphoria!, with programs ranging from classic Broadway to Holiday pops. In the jazz idiom, in NYC, she has appeared with Alex Nguyen and The Jazz Conceptions Orchestra as well as with Ben Stapp. Favorite theater roles include Maria in the Sound of Music (Capitol Rep ) and Laura in Swing! (Carousel Theater). Brasher has a BFA in musical theater from The Boston Conservatory and is a proud member of Actor's Equity.

Chris Dilley has shared stages with such artists as Sting, Jennifer Lopez, Patti LuPone, Hugh Jackman and Lorna Luft. He sings with the Tony Award-winning Broadway Inspirational Voices. He teaches Private Voice at NYU as well as through his own vocal studio.

Antonio Edwards is originally from St. Louis, MO and now resides in Wilton Manors, FL. After many years working in corporate America and customer service, Edwards decided to move to New York City to pursue singing as a career. He worked as a singing waiter at a famous midtown eatery for over 10 years as well as working as a contract musician. After visiting many times, he decided to make the move to south Florida to again pursue singing full-time in paradise. He currently works as the Music Director for the Center for Spiritual Living in Fort Lauderdale and is also the lead vocalist. You can catch him at Georgie's Alibi in Wilton Manors every Wednesday on the main stage at 9:00 pm.

Brandi Chavonne Massey is thrilled to be back at PBL! Her credits include West End Nala in Disney's The Lion King, Broadway and National Tours as Nettie/Celie in The Color Purple, Elphaba in Wicked, The Radio in Caroline or Change and Lucy in Jekyll & Hyde. New York projects include Ghetto Superstar, singing background for Billy Porter and Sam Smith, and Linda Eder's Christmas Concert, as well as playing Kira in Bare, Pam in Baby, Myrt in Carmen Jones at the York Theater, Muse in the Nike workshop of Ball with L.L. Cool Jay and Savion Glover and Dionne in Hair in the Encore series. Her favorite Regional credits include Lorrell in Dream Girls starring Jennifer Holiday at The Fox Theater, Amunt in Jasper in Deadland at The 5Th Avenue and Apollo Singer in The Buddy Holly Story.

Ménage a Trois are Lacey Angerosa, Nyseli Vega and Bianca Madison. Angerosa has performed regionally and in New York theater, including "Patti" in Smokey Joe's Cafe and "Mimi" in Rent. Vega has appeared Off-Broadway in iLLa: A Hip Hop Musical and in Orange is the New Black. Madison has performed professionally throughout the U.S., was seen as "Nora" in HBO's Vinyl and has appeared onstage in The Life and In The Heights. The three forged a friendship working as part of the singing waitstaff at a popular eatery in the Times Square area. Not only were they proud feminists, but they also had strong ties to the LGBTQ community. Soon, Ménage a Trois was born.

Monique Morgan is a classically trained, pop-rock lovin', musical theatre junkie. Last year she wrote, produced, and starred in her first NYC Cabaret: Songs and Sarcasm: An Introduction to an Edgy Diva. Stay tuned for the revival!

Kevin Ray is a composer/lyricist living in New York City. His unique style of piano-based pop-rock mixes elements of theater, jazz and soul music. His musical, Central Avenue Breakdown, received six awards at the 2011 New York Musical Theatre Festival, including Excellence in Music and Orchestration. It had a full production in July 2011 at the Daegu International Music Festival and a return engagement at NYMF 2012. He is currently working on a new project called Maquiladora about factory workers in the Mexican border town of Juarez. As a solo artist, Kevin has recorded seven albums and is working on his new CD, Radio Silence. Additionally, his music was featured in the 2010 independent film Zerophilia. In 2006 he produced, wrote and recorded Seasoned Greetings-a CD with 12 Original Holiday Songs performed by the wait staff of a renowned Times Square restaurant. That record went onto receive critical acclaim including a MAC nomination for the song "Fat Christmas." He currently is in the studio working on three separate original recording projects. For more information go to www.kevinray.net as well as iTunes and CDBaby.com.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You