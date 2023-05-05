Photos: Vocalist John Minnock Fills Birdland Theater

Vocalist and master storyteller John Minnock enjoyed a sold out performance at Birdland Theater this past Thursday, April 27, 2023. In the company of NEA jazz master saxophonist Dave Liebman, pianist Sean Mason, bassist Mark Lewandowski and drummer Pablo Eluchans, Minnock previewed some new music as well as old hits, many of which were written by the extraordinary EGOT nominee David Shire.

See photos below!

The soaring evening was full of laughter, smiles and engaged audience members as Minnock delivered a polished set of banter, moody tales and savory melodies. Guests joined the band for a meet and great cocktail session afterward at Arriba, Arriba where the festivities continued.