Photos: Vocalist John Minnock Fills Birdland Theater

Minnock previewed some new music as well as old hits, many of which were written by the extraordinary EGOT nominee David Shire.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

MOST POPULAR

Review: Rachel Covey Does It All In ONE WRONG TURN: THE MUSIC OF RACHEL COVEY at 54 Below Photo 1 Rachel Covey Is 100% Right In ONE WRONG TURN
Review: Hate To See Them Go But Love To Watch Them Walk Away - THE SKIVVIES Are In Their P Photo 2 THE SKIVVIES Celebrate Their History And A Birthday
Review: Witnessing The Future Of Musical Theater At STARS IN MY EYES/FOOD ON THE TABLE At Photo 3 Fairchild and Sperger Are All STARS and FOOD at TGR42
A Video Roundup Showcasing The Talent In The APSS BENEFIT HONORING MARILYN MAYE at Theater Photo 4 20-plus Videos Of The APSS BENEFIT Cast

Vocalist and master storyteller John Minnock enjoyed a sold out performance at Birdland Theater this past Thursday, April 27, 2023. In the company of NEA jazz master saxophonist Dave Liebman, pianist Sean Mason, bassist Mark Lewandowski and drummer Pablo Eluchans, Minnock previewed some new music as well as old hits, many of which were written by the extraordinary EGOT nominee David Shire.

See photos below!

The soaring evening was full of laughter, smiles and engaged audience members as Minnock delivered a polished set of banter, moody tales and savory melodies. Guests joined the band for a meet and great cocktail session afterward at Arriba, Arriba where the festivities continued.

Photo credit: Leslie Farinacci

A Video Roundup Showcasing The Talent In The APSS BENEFIT HONORING MARILYN MAYE at Theater 555
xx

A Video Roundup Showcasing The Talent In The APSS BENEFIT HONORING MARILYN MAYE at Theater 555
Sean Mason, John Minnock, Mark Lewandowski, Dave Liebman, Pablo Eluchans

A Video Roundup Showcasing The Talent In The APSS BENEFIT HONORING MARILYN MAYE at Theater 555
Sean Mason, John Minnock

A Video Roundup Showcasing The Talent In The APSS BENEFIT HONORING MARILYN MAYE at Theater 555
Sean Mason, John Minnock, Mark Lewandowski, Dave Liebman, Pablo Eluchans

A Video Roundup Showcasing The Talent In The APSS BENEFIT HONORING MARILYN MAYE at Theater 555
Sean Mason, John Minnock

A Video Roundup Showcasing The Talent In The APSS BENEFIT HONORING MARILYN MAYE at Theater 555
Sean Mason, Pablo Eluchans, John Minnock, Mark Lewandowski

A Video Roundup Showcasing The Talent In The APSS BENEFIT HONORING MARILYN MAYE at Theater 555
Sean Mason, Pablo Eluchans, John Minnock, Mark Lewandowski

A Video Roundup Showcasing The Talent In The APSS BENEFIT HONORING MARILYN MAYE at Theater 555
John Minnock, Betsy Boynton, Bill Minnock

A Video Roundup Showcasing The Talent In The APSS BENEFIT HONORING MARILYN MAYE at Theater 555
Gwen Kelley and John Minnock

A Video Roundup Showcasing The Talent In The APSS BENEFIT HONORING MARILYN MAYE at Theater 555
John Minnock and Chris Trepinski

A Video Roundup Showcasing The Talent In The APSS BENEFIT HONORING MARILYN MAYE at Theater 555
John Minnock and Dave Liebman

A Video Roundup Showcasing The Talent In The APSS BENEFIT HONORING MARILYN MAYE at Theater 555
John Minnock, Kelly Huang, Erick Holmberg



RELATED STORIES - Cabaret

BROADWAY LATINX EDITION! Comes to The Green Room 42 This Month Photo
BROADWAY LATINX EDITION! Comes to The Green Room 42 This Month

The Green Room 42 will present 'Broadway Latinx Edition.' Experience the thrill of immigrant stories through show tunes and exhilarating rhythms of Latinx music in the heart of New York City.

The Supreme Artistry of Lorna Dallas in Ten Videos Photo
The Supreme Artistry of Lorna Dallas in Ten Videos

London is loaning NYC Lorna Dallas for a few days so our citizens can get a look at her much-praised program GLAMOROUS NIGHTS AND RAINY DAYS.

AN EVENING WITH... To Kick Off New Cabaret Series May 7th Photo
AN EVENING WITH... To Kick Off New Cabaret Series May 7th

The program, produced by NiCori Studios & Productions will kick off on Sunday, May 7th at 7 pm at the Midtown Manhattan West cabaret theater The Laurie Beechman. 

WOMEN OF THE WINGS VOLUME 6 Returns To 54 Below This July! Photo
WOMEN OF THE WINGS VOLUME 6 Returns To 54 Below This July!

After five hit editions, the sixth volume of Women of the Wings comes to 54 Below! Women of The Wings: A Celebration of Female Musical Theatre Writers is an evening of new work and classic favorites. You'll hear songs that make you laugh, songs that make you cry, and songs that make you think differently about the world around you… all created by women who have made their mark on musical theatre.


More Hot Stories For You

BROADWAY LATINX EDITION! Comes to The Green Room 42 This MonthBROADWAY LATINX EDITION! Comes to The Green Room 42 This Month
Chasing Dreams to Return With BROADWAY CLASSICS at Don't Tell Mama This MonthChasing Dreams to Return With BROADWAY CLASSICS at Don't Tell Mama This Month
Christine Andreas to Present PARIS TO BROADWAY at 54 Below in SeptemberChristine Andreas to Present PARIS TO BROADWAY at 54 Below in September
MEL AND ELLA SWING! Starring Billy Stritch and Gabrielle Stravelli to Return to BirdlandMEL AND ELLA SWING! Starring Billy Stritch and Gabrielle Stravelli to Return to Birdland

Videos

Video: BROADWAY BARBARA Meets the Press; Performances Begin Tonight Video Video: BROADWAY BARBARA Meets the Press; Performances Begin Tonight
Cast of BAD CINDERELLA Makes Good at Broadway Sessions Video
Cast of BAD CINDERELLA Makes Good at Broadway Sessions
Watch A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Perform Neil Diamond Hits on TODAY Video
Watch A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Perform Neil Diamond Hits on TODAY
Jeff Calhoun & Eamon John Foley Are Getting Ready to Tell HIS STORY in Dallas Video
Jeff Calhoun & Eamon John Foley Are Getting Ready to Tell HIS STORY in Dallas
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
DANCIN'
PARADE
SWEENEY TODD
Ticket CentralPixel
GREY HOUSE
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
& JULIET

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU