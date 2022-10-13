Photos: Victoria Shaw, Peter Cincotti & Jim Brickman Perform in THREE FRIENDS/ONE PIANO at Birdland

Birdland presented three award-winning musicians in "Three Friends/One Piano." Jim Brickman, Victoria Shaw and Peter Cincotti created an evening of "musical chairs" as they played their hits and told the stories behind them. Ruby Locknar and Ava Locknar were special guests - singing Ms. Shaw's Dolly Parton/Jordin Sparks tune "Pink," which benefits the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation.

See photos below!

Jim Brickman is the best-selling solo pianist of our time, earning 21 number one albums, 32 Top 20 radio hits, and two Grammy nominations. His first album release was 1995's "No Words," and he's gone on to sell eight million albums worldwide. His star-studded vocal collaborations have crossed genres to feature luminaries like Martina McBride, Michael Bolton, Donny Osmond, Kenny Rogers, Olivia Newton-John, Johnny Mathis and Kenny Loggins amongst many others. He's written three best-selling books, starred in four TV concert specials, and is in the 22nd season of hosting the popular syndicated radio show: "The Jim Brickman Show." T

A born and bred New Yorker, Peter Cincotti's debut album reached #1 on the Billboard jazz charts, making eighteen-year-old Cincotti the youngest artist ever to do so. Peter's albums have been produced by legends such as Phil Ramone and sixteen-time Grammy winner David Foster, blending genres from pop to jazz, and leading him to perform in some of the world's most prestigious venues around the world. Peter is currently working on his highly anticipated next album "Killer on the Keys," which will include autobiographical originals as well as cover songs honoring some of the most influential piano men and woman of all time, ranging from Scott Joplin to Lady Gaga.

Victoria Shaw's songs have been staples on the charts since the early '90s. Victoria's #1 compositions include, Garth Brooks, "The River" and "She's Every Woman," Ricky Martin's "So'lo Quiero Amarte," Doug Stone's, "Too Busy Being in Love", Jim Brickman's "Sending You A Little Christmas," and "I Love The Way You Love Me," recorded by John Michael Montgomery and Boyzone. Other hits include Eric Church's "Two Pink Lines," Ricky Martin and Christina Aguilera's duet "Nobody Wants to Be Lonely" and the Garth Brooks/Trisha Yearwood duet "Where Your Two Roads Lead." Victoria is the recipient of an ACM award for song of the year, two daytime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Original Song, 4 Emmy nominations and numerous ASCAP and SESAC awards. She has performed throughout the world, including opening for Garth Brooks in Central Park, playing the London Palladium and most recently touring with her friend and frequent collaborator Jim Brickman. In addition to writing and performing, Victoria co-produced Lady Antebellum's debut CD, for which she won a 2009 CMA award. In 2019 Victoria became the host of her own series "Songwriters Under the Covers with Victoria Shaw" on The All Arts Channel. She is currently working on Season Three. Seasons One and Two are available to view on the All Arts TV app.

Photos credit: Kevin Alvey