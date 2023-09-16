Photos: Travis Moser And Drew Wutke Continue Their City Winery Tour With A Stop At The Brand New Pittsburgh Location

Cabaret, concert and recording artist Travis Moser and Musical Director/pianist Drew Wutke continued the City Winery tour of their new show, Someday Soon: The Songs of Judy Collins, with a stop at the brand new City Winery Pittsburgh on Thursday, August 31st at 8pm. This was a special stop on the City Winery tour for Travis, since he is a Pittsburgh native and a graduate of Point Park University's Conservatory of Performing Arts. Joining Travis and Drew as their special guest was singer/actor Michael Fratz, who was also a graduate of Point Park University. All photos are by Oyemam Photos. Check them out at www.Oyemams.com!

Direct from smash runs at City Winery NYC and City Winery Philadelphia, Travis, along with musical director/pianist Drew Wutke, perform brand new arrangements of some of folk and pop icon Judy Collins’ most loved songs, such as “Someday Soon,” “Both Sides Now,” “Mountain Girl,” “Mr. Tambourine Man” and many more. Travis shares stories from Judy Collins’ illustrious career as well anecdotes about why these songs resonate with him so deeply. Previous guests in the who have included 2-time Tony Award-winning Broadway legend Judy Kaye and actress/singer Ashley Arnold, most recently seen in the acclaimed off-Broadway production of Little Shop of Horrors, starring Jonathan Groff. More City Winery dates will be announced soon! Check out www.TravisMoser.com for more info!