Photos: The Musical Fun Continues At Jim Caruso's Cast Party!

Dust off your vocal chords and sheet music or just come to cheer those who perform.  You just never know WHO will show up!

Aug. 11, 2021  

The musical, magical Cast Party, hosted by Jim Caruso, continues at Birdland! After running full-steam for eighteen years, you'd think the energy would have faded a bit. But you'd be wrong!

This past Monday, the packed house cheered the open mic/variety show as singer after singer stormed the stage to perform their hearts out, accompanied by the Cast Party Symphony Orchestra (Billy Stritch on piano, Michael O'Brien on bass and Daniel Glass on drums). The good news is that you can take part in the fun every single Monday!

Jim Caruso's Cast Party takes place every Monday at 8pm at Birdland (315 West 44 Street, NYC). Reservations can be made by calling 212-581-3080 or www.BirdlandJazz.com.

Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey

Billy Stritch

Jim Caruso

James Gish

James Gish

Diann D''Angelo

The Drinkwater Brothers

Jenna Esposito

Joan Crowe

John Corden

Chris McDole

Shalisa & Jeremy James

Shalisa & Jeremy James

Michael O''Brien

Susan Mack

Highline

Julia Klafton

Nicholas Rodrigues

Virginie Marine

Katherine Garfunkel

Matt Baker

Jim Caruso, Justin Squigs Robertson


