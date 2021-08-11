Photos: The Musical Fun Continues At Jim Caruso's Cast Party!

The musical, magical Cast Party, hosted by Jim Caruso, continues at Birdland! After running full-steam for eighteen years, you'd think the energy would have faded a bit. But you'd be wrong!

This past Monday, the packed house cheered the open mic/variety show as singer after singer stormed the stage to perform their hearts out, accompanied by the Cast Party Symphony Orchestra (Billy Stritch on piano, Michael O'Brien on bass and Daniel Glass on drums). The good news is that you can take part in the fun every single Monday!

Dust off your vocal chords and sheet music or just come to cheer those who perform. You just never know WHO will show up!

Jim Caruso's Cast Party takes place every Monday at 8pm at Birdland (315 West 44 Street, NYC). Reservations can be made by calling 212-581-3080 or www.BirdlandJazz.com.

Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey