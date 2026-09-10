Maria Bilbao, Ken Ard and More Join Broadway Cares' NEXTGEN SPOTLIGHT

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Additional talent has joined the lineup for the 5th annual NextGen Spotlight, a one-night-only performance in support of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, presented by Broadway Cares' NextGen Advocates.

Directed and hosted by Jelani Remy (Back to the Future: The Musical), this evening of song celebrates Broadway's next generation and performing arts talent on the rise. The concert is set for 7 pm Eastern on Thursday, September 17, at The Green Room 42 and will be streamed online.

Joining the lineup is Maria Bilbao (Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street), Jaryd Farcon TV's (Dancing with the Stars), 2025 Jimmy Award winner Chris Hayes and Marty Lauter (Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club). Angela Shankar, who played in the orchestra for the recent Broadway revival of Chess, will receive our musician spotlight.

Joining the performers as a mentor and Spotlight Champion is Ken Ard, notable for originating the role of Macavity in the original 1982 Broadway cast of Cats and most recently seen onstage as DJ Griddlebone in the smash-hit revival Cats: The Jellicle Ball.

The previously announced cast includes Nick Alvino (Death Becomes Her), John Clay III (Ragtime), emerging talent Tallulah Nouss, Diego Rodriguez (West End's Evita), and Regine Sophia (Chess), led by Jeremiah Ginn as music director. Performers are subject to change.

Previous lineups have included Tony Award winner Ali Louis Bourzgui (The Lost Boys), Tony nominee Jasmine Amy Rogers(25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee), and Tony nominee Joy Woods (Gypsy), alongside other Broadway legends in the making.

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