AT THIS PERFORMANCE... to Celebrate 200th Edition at The Green Room 42
The series will feature performers from Titanique, Maybe Happy Ending, Wicked and more.
Stephen DeAngelis will continue his ongoing salute to Broadway and Off-Broadway Standbys, Understudies and Alternates with the next edition in his monthly residency of AT THIS PERFORMANCE… to be held on Monday, September 21st at The Green Room 42.
Hosted by Casting Director/Producer Stephen DeAngelis, the series allows the performers to showcase their versatility and share anecdotes about their experiences. Performers scheduled for the 200th edition are Travis Keith Battle (Understudy for the roles of Edmund, Villefort, Danglars, Albert, Morrell, Caderrousse and Fernand in the Off-Broadway production of Monte Cristo: A New Musical), Polanco Jones Jr. (Understudy for the roles of Jack Dawson, Cal Hockley, Iceman, The Seaman and Tour Guide in the Broadway production of Titanique), and Allsun O'Malley (Understudy for the roles of Glinda and Nessarose in the Broadway production of Wicked).
Also appearing are Sam Simahk (Understudy for the roles of Oliver, Gil Brentley, James, Junseo in the Broadway production of Maybe Happy Ending) and Alyssa Wray (Alternate for the role of Female #3 in the Off-Broadway production of Going Bachrach).
The evening will also feature a Special Guest Appearances by Jenna Lea Rosen and Nic Rouleau. Musical Director/Accompanist will be Jon Balcourt.
At This Performance… debuted in October 2003 and to date has showcased the talents of 1422 Standbys, Understudies and Alternates who have covered 6804 roles in 749 Broadway and Off-Broadway productions and revivals. The Concert will also be available via Livestream.
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Darwin Del Fabro Sings Etta James: At Last
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CHRISTEENE
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