Interview: Comedian Arielle Dundas Talks SEXUAL POLITICS at The Rat NYC

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This Thursday, September 10, see a solo standup comedy show about politics and sex at the Rat in Dumbo. Comedian Arielle Dundas’s fourth hour-long show tackles it all: from sex parties to political parties, from the fall of Rome to falling to your knees, from losing weight to losing elections. We spoke to Arielle about what goes into putting a show like this together, the inspiration behind the hour, and more.

How do you feel to be bringing your new hour to the Rat?

So excited! This is my fourth and best hour. I can’t wait for people to see it. And The Rat is just such a special place for it to debut.

How do you work on a show like this before having the chance to try it in front of an audience?

My choir teacher used to say the concert is the celebration of the thing that has already happened. This applies to any live performance. There isn’t a joke in this show that I haven’t done several times in front of audiences. So I KNOW the material is funny.

I am not organized enough to have a Singular Process I use for every show. This time I used color coded post-it notes. I wrote out every bit on a post-it. Pink for sex, Blue for politics and purple for sexual politics. This way I can move the order around to maximize flow and impact easily. I also put it on the wall next to my bed so my subconscious can work on it too!

Who do you think would enjoy watching this show?

An incomplete list of people in my target audience: comedy nerds, politics nerds, history nerds, nerd nerds, sex nerds, the very online, the very offline who are curious about the very online, people who are on Feeld, people who aren’t on Feeld but want to hear about it, people who just need a night out, people who hate Elon Musk, people who need to hear the advantages of dating in New York City, the neurodivergent, the neurotypical, and people who like to laugh.

Is there anywhere they can get a taste of your stand up?

Here’s a joke I can’t tell anymore because I’m too old. https://youtu.be/Aq3CPnX3Ghk?si=ZGPvbwjSNL66DqUH

What advice would you give someone who wants to put an hour together?

Just do it!!! (Sorry to sound like Nike but those copywriters were on to something)

Where can people follow you?

@arielledundas on just about every platform you can possibly imagine.

Follow Arielle Dundas online:

TikTok https://www.tiktok.com/@arielledundas

Instagram https://www.instagram.com/arielledundas

Youtube https://www.youtube.com/arielledundas

Threads https://www.threads.com/@arielledundas/

Tickets to the show are available here.

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