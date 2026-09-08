Review: Gen Z Takes Over Famed 54 Below in MURDER AT THE GATES

NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

On September 4, this reviewer was thrilled to see a whole new generation of theatergoers, that of Generation Z, proceed to fill a classic venue to capacity! Everyone laments that the average age of audiences is aging, but the one-night-only performance of Steven Sater and James Bourne’s concept album Murder At The Gates surely pulled the iron gate firmly down on that statement.

Taking over a decade to create, the creative team of Tony and Grammy Award-winning talent of Steven Slater (Spring Awakening) wrote the original story and lyrics while famed multi-platinum winning artist, Jason Bourne created the intense music. Together these two conceived the “rock / pop opera” that has captured the attention of the next generation.

With a story based around the idea of a 20-somethings main character, Cameron, who recently lost her mother and had a terrible break up with her rebellious boyfriend, Ethan. Her father, who has remarried the family housekeeper, gives her a birthday party with her Gen Z friends to cheer her up. The guests assemble on a dark and stormy night (doesn’t ever bode well) in a secluded gated community somewhere in America. Chaos ensues as deep dark secrets are revealed and one after another the party guests are murdered. All are locked down where they are until they can find the murderer. Quite a gruesome party!

In the context of this grisly murder mystery the audience was given an insight into the fabulous music of the show. With a cast of young and very talented performers belting the songs, it was a treat to hear the “future” of Broadway musicals coming to the microphone. Gretchen Shope, dressed in a black sparkling gown, began the performance showcasing her powerful vocals in “Something That’s Sure.” Emersyn Hunt, elegant in a blue polka dot dress and Jake James, clad in all black proceeded to take us through the story of the young couple, Cameron and Ethan with “The Mirror Sighs.” The songs kept coming with Cooper Lamontagne and Diego Enrico’s “A Fine Rigor Mortis”, “Love, Cream and Sugar” showcased by the smooth vocals of Morgan Dudley, “Let the Worm In “ by Echo Picone, Jack Roden and Carolina Sanchez.

Along with all these brilliant new talents, some of Broadway’s seasoned young performers joined the cast as well. Tony Award-winning performer Matt Doyle, along with Book of Mormon’s own Diego Enrico, held court with their duet rendition of “Our Country Bleeds”, a social commentary on society in America.

Wow!! What a night of powerhouse vocals! While overwhelmed with the intensity of the musical performances, this reviewer did wish that there was a little more context as to the characters and the murder mystery plot /story behind it all, which last night merely served only as an alluded to backdrop for the music - jumping from one performer to the next. Finally, just for clarification, who was the murderer at the end? What happened to Cameron and Ethan? Nevertheless, Bravo to all!

Murder At The Gates By Steven Sater and James Bourne Album Release Concert featured the incomparable vocals of the accomplished Gen Z performers who included: Gretchen Shope, Jake James, Emersyn Hunt, Cooper Lamontagne, Diego Enrico, Morgan Dudley, Echo Picone, Jack Roden, Carolina Sanchez, London Mays, Matt Doyle and Julian Lerner along with Greg Paldino (Musical Director and Keyboards ), Elena Bonomo (Drums), Tim Basom (Guitar 1), Gabriel Wareing (Guitar 2), and Keaton Viavattine (Bass).

Follow Murder at the Gates on social media on their Linktree here.

Find more great shows to see on the 54 Below website here



Don't Miss a Cabaret News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...