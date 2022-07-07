Photos: The GABRIELLE STRAVELLI TRIO Extends Birdland Theater Residency

The Gabrielle Stravelli Trio has been enjoying a weekly residency in the Birdland Theater and their residency recently got a longer life in the basement of the Forty-fourth Street jazz club. Originally intended for a June run, Stravelli's stay in the popular hotspot was extended through the month of July - no surprise, given the popularity of the honey-voice jazz interpreter (who happens, also, to be a profound songwriter with growing visibility). Working alongside bassist Pat O'Leary and a rotating cast of stellar pianists, Ms. Stravelli has (and will continue to) been playing Tuesday nights from 5:30 to 7 pm, and even though guest reviewer Andrew Poretz (graciously on loan to BWW Cabaret from Sandi Durrell's Theater Pizzazz) caught Stravelli's opening night (read Andrew's review HERE), when the extension was announced, Broadway World Cabaret photographer Helane Blumfield excitedly asked to cover the show and this editor and Stravelli fan called up the club to get our resident shutterbug in.

Enjoy Helane's photo essay below and then get tickets to see Gabrielle and co. on any of the following Tuesdays in July: 12th, 19th, 26th. The link to the Birdland website is HERE.

See the Helane Blumfield website HERE.

About Helane Blumfield:

THEY CALL ME H. I love what I do and do what I love. Create amazing content. Wow, the world. Have fun doing it. My mantra, my way. It all happens when passion is your driver and your inner fire is ignited. How lucky am I to have been able to apply these simple guides to my life work! I am a nationally recognized creative visionary who has navigated the world of design and advertising most recently as the SVP Creative for Macy's. My passion for expression continues to explore new possibilities in visual communications and performance. Now inspired by the cabaret community I have once again found myself behind the lens and I couldn't be any more excited.