Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: The GABRIELLE STRAVELLI TRIO Extends Birdland Theater Residency

Photographer Helane Blumfield captures the jazz combo in action as their show enters month two.

Cabaret News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Jul. 7, 2022  

Photos: The GABRIELLE STRAVELLI TRIO Extends Birdland Theater Residency The Gabrielle Stravelli Trio has been enjoying a weekly residency in the Birdland Theater and their residency recently got a longer life in the basement of the Forty-fourth Street jazz club. Originally intended for a June run, Stravelli's stay in the popular hotspot was extended through the month of July - no surprise, given the popularity of the honey-voice jazz interpreter (who happens, also, to be a profound songwriter with growing visibility). Working alongside bassist Pat O'Leary and a rotating cast of stellar pianists, Ms. Stravelli has (and will continue to) been playing Tuesday nights from 5:30 to 7 pm, and even though guest reviewer Andrew Poretz (graciously on loan to BWW Cabaret from Sandi Durrell's Theater Pizzazz) caught Stravelli's opening night (read Andrew's review HERE), when the extension was announced, Broadway World Cabaret photographer Helane Blumfield excitedly asked to cover the show and this editor and Stravelli fan called up the club to get our resident shutterbug in.

Enjoy Helane's photo essay below and then get tickets to see Gabrielle and co. on any of the following Tuesdays in July: 12th, 19th, 26th. The link to the Birdland website is HERE.

See the Helane Blumfield website HERE.

Photos: The GABRIELLE STRAVELLI TRIO Extends Birdland Theater Residency

Photos: The GABRIELLE STRAVELLI TRIO Extends Birdland Theater Residency

Photos: The GABRIELLE STRAVELLI TRIO Extends Birdland Theater Residency Photos: The GABRIELLE STRAVELLI TRIO Extends Birdland Theater Residency Photos: The GABRIELLE STRAVELLI TRIO Extends Birdland Theater Residency Photos: The GABRIELLE STRAVELLI TRIO Extends Birdland Theater Residency Photos: The GABRIELLE STRAVELLI TRIO Extends Birdland Theater Residency Photos: The GABRIELLE STRAVELLI TRIO Extends Birdland Theater Residency

Photos: The GABRIELLE STRAVELLI TRIO Extends Birdland Theater Residency Photos: The GABRIELLE STRAVELLI TRIO Extends Birdland Theater Residency Photos: The GABRIELLE STRAVELLI TRIO Extends Birdland Theater Residency

Photos: The GABRIELLE STRAVELLI TRIO Extends Birdland Theater Residency

Photos: The GABRIELLE STRAVELLI TRIO Extends Birdland Theater Residency Photos: The GABRIELLE STRAVELLI TRIO Extends Birdland Theater Residency Photos: The GABRIELLE STRAVELLI TRIO Extends Birdland Theater Residency Photos: The GABRIELLE STRAVELLI TRIO Extends Birdland Theater Residency

About Helane Blumfield:

Photos: The GABRIELLE STRAVELLI TRIO Extends Birdland Theater Residency THEY CALL ME H. I love what I do and do what I love. Create amazing content. Wow, the world. Have fun doing it. My mantra, my way. It all happens when passion is your driver and your inner fire is ignited. How lucky am I to have been able to apply these simple guides to my life work! I am a nationally recognized creative visionary who has navigated the world of design and advertising most recently as the SVP Creative for Macy's. My passion for expression continues to explore new possibilities in visual communications and performance. Now inspired by the cabaret community I have once again found myself behind the lens and I couldn't be any more excited.

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid Cabaret fan in NYC? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.

MacGyver Contest

Related Articles View More Cabaret Stories

From This Author - Stephen Mosher

Stephen Mosher is the author of The Sweater Book (a collection of his photography featuring celebrated artists from the entertainment communities of New York, Los Angeles and London), Lived In Crazy... (read more about this author)

Review: SONDHEIM UNPLUGGED at Feinstein's/54 Below by Guest Reviewer Andrew Poretz
July 6, 2022

The long-running series has some big changes ahead as Phil Geoffrey Bond bids farewell with a glamorous night of Sondheim.
10 Videos Showcasing JOE ICONIS & FAMILY LIVE at Feinstein's/54 Below July 8 - 11
July 5, 2022

Joe Iconis is returning to 54 Below with a run of shows and all of his family in tow.
Review: Jeff Harnar Knows Cabaret And It Shows In I KNOW THINGS NOW at The Laurie Beechman Theatre
July 4, 2022

What did our critic think of I KNOW THINGS NOW: MY LIFE IN SONDHEIM'S WORDS at The Laurie Beechman Theatre?
10 Videos That Have Us Excited About The Next JAMIE DEROY & FRIENDS at Birdland July 11th
July 4, 2022

Jamie deRoy & Friends always gives audiences a lively time and some swell entertainment. July 11th, Birdland brings back the series with a fine list of talented performers.
Album Review: LIZA MINNELLI LIVE IN NEW YORK 1979 Was Well Worth Waiting For
July 1, 2022

For years the fans have wished for a CD release of Liza's 1979 Carnegie Hall concert. Now, thanks to the folks at Real Gone Music, it is.