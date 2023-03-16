Photos: The Brat Pack Featuring Kathryn Allison, Sam Gravitte, Luke Hawkins & Jelani Remy Debuts At Birdland
Four of Broadway's brightest stars brought the timeless style and energy of the original Rat Pack to Birdland on Monday, March 13. "The Brat Pack" was a raucous, roaring, ring-a-ding evening of showtunes and standards starring Kathryn Allison, Sam Gravitte, Luke Hawkins, and Jelani Remy. The show was arranged and musical directed by Isaac Hayward, with Noelle Rueschman on woodwinds, Rodney Howard on drums, Michael Boscarino on trombone, Shawn Edmonds on trumpet, and Max Jacob on bass.
Check out photos below!
The Brat Pack will return to the Birdland stage on Monday, June 12 at 7pm. Visit BirdlandJazz.com for tickets.
Photo credit: Kevin Alvey
Kathryn Allison, Jelani Remy, Luke Hawkins, Sam Gravitte
The Brat Pack & Band
Kathryn Allison, Luke Hawkins, Isaac Hayward, Jelani Remy, Sam Gravitte
Kathryn Allison, Sam Gravitte, Jelani Remy, Luke Hawkins
Jelani Remy, Jim Caruso, Kathryn Allison, Sam Gravitte, Luke Hawkins
Pascal Pastrana, Max von Essen, Jim Caruso, Mark Sendroff, Billy Stritch
Sam Gravitte, Pascal Pastrana, Jelani Remy, Max von Essen
Mark Mackillop, Pascal Pastrana, Sam Gravitte, Max von Essen