Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: The Brat Pack Featuring Kathryn Allison, Sam Gravitte, Luke Hawkins & Jelani Remy Debuts At Birdland

The Brat Pack will return to the Birdland stage on Monday, June 12 at 7pm.

Mar. 16, 2023  

Four of Broadway's brightest stars brought the timeless style and energy of the original Rat Pack to Birdland on Monday, March 13. "The Brat Pack" was a raucous, roaring, ring-a-ding evening of showtunes and standards starring Kathryn Allison, Sam Gravitte, Luke Hawkins, and Jelani Remy. The show was arranged and musical directed by Isaac Hayward, with Noelle Rueschman on woodwinds, Rodney Howard on drums, Michael Boscarino on trombone, Shawn Edmonds on trumpet, and Max Jacob on bass.

Check out photos below!

The Brat Pack will return to the Birdland stage on Monday, June 12 at 7pm. Visit BirdlandJazz.com for tickets.

Photo credit: Kevin Alvey

Photos: The Brat Pack Featuring Kathryn Allison, Sam Gravitte, Luke Hawkins & Jelani Remy Debuts At Birdland
Kathryn Allison, Jelani Remy, Luke Hawkins, Sam Gravitte

Photos: The Brat Pack Featuring Kathryn Allison, Sam Gravitte, Luke Hawkins & Jelani Remy Debuts At Birdland
Kathryn Allison, Jelani Remy

Photos: The Brat Pack Featuring Kathryn Allison, Sam Gravitte, Luke Hawkins & Jelani Remy Debuts At Birdland
The Brat Pack & Band

Photos: The Brat Pack Featuring Kathryn Allison, Sam Gravitte, Luke Hawkins & Jelani Remy Debuts At Birdland
Kathryn Allison, Luke Hawkins, Isaac Hayward, Jelani Remy, Sam Gravitte

Photos: The Brat Pack Featuring Kathryn Allison, Sam Gravitte, Luke Hawkins & Jelani Remy Debuts At Birdland
Kathryn Allison, Sam Gravitte, Jelani Remy, Luke Hawkins

Photos: The Brat Pack Featuring Kathryn Allison, Sam Gravitte, Luke Hawkins & Jelani Remy Debuts At Birdland
Jelani Remy, Jim Caruso, Kathryn Allison, Sam Gravitte, Luke Hawkins

Photos: The Brat Pack Featuring Kathryn Allison, Sam Gravitte, Luke Hawkins & Jelani Remy Debuts At Birdland
The Brat Pack

Photos: The Brat Pack Featuring Kathryn Allison, Sam Gravitte, Luke Hawkins & Jelani Remy Debuts At Birdland
The Brat Pack

Photos: The Brat Pack Featuring Kathryn Allison, Sam Gravitte, Luke Hawkins & Jelani Remy Debuts At Birdland
The Brat Pack

Photos: The Brat Pack Featuring Kathryn Allison, Sam Gravitte, Luke Hawkins & Jelani Remy Debuts At Birdland
The Brat Pack

Photos: The Brat Pack Featuring Kathryn Allison, Sam Gravitte, Luke Hawkins & Jelani Remy Debuts At Birdland
Sam Gravitte

Photos: The Brat Pack Featuring Kathryn Allison, Sam Gravitte, Luke Hawkins & Jelani Remy Debuts At Birdland
Kathryn Allison

Photos: The Brat Pack Featuring Kathryn Allison, Sam Gravitte, Luke Hawkins & Jelani Remy Debuts At Birdland
The Brat Pack

Photos: The Brat Pack Featuring Kathryn Allison, Sam Gravitte, Luke Hawkins & Jelani Remy Debuts At Birdland
The Brat Pack

Photos: The Brat Pack Featuring Kathryn Allison, Sam Gravitte, Luke Hawkins & Jelani Remy Debuts At Birdland
Jelani Remy

Photos: The Brat Pack Featuring Kathryn Allison, Sam Gravitte, Luke Hawkins & Jelani Remy Debuts At Birdland
Luke Hawkins

Photos: The Brat Pack Featuring Kathryn Allison, Sam Gravitte, Luke Hawkins & Jelani Remy Debuts At Birdland
The Brat Pack

Photos: The Brat Pack Featuring Kathryn Allison, Sam Gravitte, Luke Hawkins & Jelani Remy Debuts At Birdland
The Brat Pack

Photos: The Brat Pack Featuring Kathryn Allison, Sam Gravitte, Luke Hawkins & Jelani Remy Debuts At Birdland
The Brat Pack

Photos: The Brat Pack Featuring Kathryn Allison, Sam Gravitte, Luke Hawkins & Jelani Remy Debuts At Birdland
Sam Gravitte

Photos: The Brat Pack Featuring Kathryn Allison, Sam Gravitte, Luke Hawkins & Jelani Remy Debuts At Birdland
Isaac Hayward

Photos: The Brat Pack Featuring Kathryn Allison, Sam Gravitte, Luke Hawkins & Jelani Remy Debuts At Birdland
The Brat Pack

Photos: The Brat Pack Featuring Kathryn Allison, Sam Gravitte, Luke Hawkins & Jelani Remy Debuts At Birdland
The Brat Pack

Photos: The Brat Pack Featuring Kathryn Allison, Sam Gravitte, Luke Hawkins & Jelani Remy Debuts At Birdland
The Brat Pack

Photos: The Brat Pack Featuring Kathryn Allison, Sam Gravitte, Luke Hawkins & Jelani Remy Debuts At Birdland
The Brat Pack

Photos: The Brat Pack Featuring Kathryn Allison, Sam Gravitte, Luke Hawkins & Jelani Remy Debuts At Birdland
The Brat Pack

Photos: The Brat Pack Featuring Kathryn Allison, Sam Gravitte, Luke Hawkins & Jelani Remy Debuts At Birdland
The Brat Pack

Photos: The Brat Pack Featuring Kathryn Allison, Sam Gravitte, Luke Hawkins & Jelani Remy Debuts At Birdland
Sam Gravitte

Photos: The Brat Pack Featuring Kathryn Allison, Sam Gravitte, Luke Hawkins & Jelani Remy Debuts At Birdland
The Brat Pack

Photos: The Brat Pack Featuring Kathryn Allison, Sam Gravitte, Luke Hawkins & Jelani Remy Debuts At Birdland
The Brat Pack

Photos: The Brat Pack Featuring Kathryn Allison, Sam Gravitte, Luke Hawkins & Jelani Remy Debuts At Birdland
Jelani Remy

Photos: The Brat Pack Featuring Kathryn Allison, Sam Gravitte, Luke Hawkins & Jelani Remy Debuts At Birdland
The Brat Pack

Photos: The Brat Pack Featuring Kathryn Allison, Sam Gravitte, Luke Hawkins & Jelani Remy Debuts At Birdland
The Brat Pack

Photos: The Brat Pack Featuring Kathryn Allison, Sam Gravitte, Luke Hawkins & Jelani Remy Debuts At Birdland
Kathryn Allison

Photos: The Brat Pack Featuring Kathryn Allison, Sam Gravitte, Luke Hawkins & Jelani Remy Debuts At Birdland
The Brat Pack

Photos: The Brat Pack Featuring Kathryn Allison, Sam Gravitte, Luke Hawkins & Jelani Remy Debuts At Birdland
The Brat Pack

Photos: The Brat Pack Featuring Kathryn Allison, Sam Gravitte, Luke Hawkins & Jelani Remy Debuts At Birdland
The Brat Pack

Photos: The Brat Pack Featuring Kathryn Allison, Sam Gravitte, Luke Hawkins & Jelani Remy Debuts At Birdland
Pascal Pastrana, Max von Essen, Jim Caruso, Mark Sendroff, Billy Stritch

Photos: The Brat Pack Featuring Kathryn Allison, Sam Gravitte, Luke Hawkins & Jelani Remy Debuts At Birdland
Sam Gravitte, Pascal Pastrana, Jelani Remy, Max von Essen

Photos: The Brat Pack Featuring Kathryn Allison, Sam Gravitte, Luke Hawkins & Jelani Remy Debuts At Birdland
Mark Mackillop, Pascal Pastrana, Sam Gravitte, Max von Essen




Allan Nicholls LET THE MUSIC PLAY Will Premiere at the Green Room 42 in April Photo
Allan Nicholls' LET THE MUSIC PLAY Will Premiere at the Green Room 42 in April
Fans of Broadway's rock musicals have an extraordinary opportunity to hear their favorite songs in the debut performance of LET THE MUSIC PLAY on Friday, April 14, one show only, 9:30 PM at The Green Room 42.
Drag Legend Lady Bunny to Present DONT BRING THE KIDS at The Green Room 42 for Four Shows Photo
Drag Legend Lady Bunny to Present DON'T BRING THE KIDS at The Green Room 42 for Four Shows
THE GREEN ROOM 42 will present drag royalty Lady Bunny in a new show “Don’t Bring the Kids,” an hour of jokes and demented song parodies, for four nights: Tuesday, April 4 at 7:00 PM; Tuesday, April 11 at 7:00 PM; Wednesday, April 19 at 9:30 PM; and Tuesday, April 25 at 7:00 PM. 
Keri René Fuller, Heath Saunders & More to Star in GHOST GIRLS at 54 Below This Photo
Keri René Fuller, Heath Saunders & More to Star in GHOST GIRLS at 54 Below This Month
54 BELOW, Broadway’s Supper Club, will present Bryan Blaskie and Laurie Hochman’s Ghost Girls: An Undark True Story in concert on March 30, 2023, at 9:30pm.  
Photos: Make Your Own Party: The Songs of Goldrich and Heisler Plays 54 Below Photo
Photos: Make Your Own Party: The Songs of Goldrich and Heisler Plays 54 Below
The only thing missing at last night’s party for Marcy and Zina was a Latte choice in the beverage section on the menu at 54 Below (with extra foam).  

More Hot Stories For You


Allan Nicholls' LET THE MUSIC PLAY Will Premiere at the Green Room 42 in AprilAllan Nicholls' LET THE MUSIC PLAY Will Premiere at the Green Room 42 in April
March 16, 2023

Fans of Broadway's rock musicals have an extraordinary opportunity to hear their favorite songs in the debut performance of LET THE MUSIC PLAY on Friday, April 14, one show only, 9:30 PM at The Green Room 42.
Drag Legend Lady Bunny to Present DON'T BRING THE KIDS at The Green Room 42 for Four ShowsDrag Legend Lady Bunny to Present DON'T BRING THE KIDS at The Green Room 42 for Four Shows
March 15, 2023

THE GREEN ROOM 42 will present drag royalty Lady Bunny in a new show “Don’t Bring the Kids,” an hour of jokes and demented song parodies, for four nights: Tuesday, April 4 at 7:00 PM; Tuesday, April 11 at 7:00 PM; Wednesday, April 19 at 9:30 PM; and Tuesday, April 25 at 7:00 PM. 
Keri René Fuller, Heath Saunders & More to Star in GHOST GIRLS at 54 Below This MonthKeri René Fuller, Heath Saunders & More to Star in GHOST GIRLS at 54 Below This Month
March 15, 2023

54 BELOW, Broadway’s Supper Club, will present Bryan Blaskie and Laurie Hochman’s Ghost Girls: An Undark True Story in concert on March 30, 2023, at 9:30pm.  
The Kinsey Sicks to Present DRAG QUEEN STORYTIME GONE WILD! at Birdland in AprilThe Kinsey Sicks to Present DRAG QUEEN STORYTIME GONE WILD! at Birdland in April
March 14, 2023

BIRDLAND THEATER will present The Kinsey Sicks – America’s Favorite Dragapella Beautyshop Quartet – in the world premiere of “Drag Queen Storytime Gone WILD!” on Monday, April 10 at 8:30 PM.
Jackie Hoffman to Join SHITZPROBE at Caveat This SaturdayJackie Hoffman to Join SHITZPROBE at Caveat This Saturday
March 14, 2023

Jackie Hoffmanis joining the cast of Shitzprobe on Saturday, March 18th at 7:00pm at Caveat to Improvise a Full Musical based on an audience suggestion of a title of a musical that doesn't exist!
share