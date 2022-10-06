Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Teal Wicks, Charissa Hogeland, Mikayla Petrilla & More Lead Planned Parenthood Concert At Chelsea Table And Stage

The benefit, Titled The Violet Hour, featured a mixture of Broadway performers and rock and pop musicians.

Oct. 06, 2022  

Broadway favorites Teal Wicks (Wicked, The Cher Show), Charissa Hogeland (Frozen, Heathers, Kinky Boots), Jelani Remy (The Lion King, Ain't Too Proud) and Mikayla Petrilla (Sleep No More, Lincoln Center, NYMF, SNL) headlined an evening to raise funds for the reproductive healthcare non-profit Planned Parenthood. Titled The Violet Hour, the benefit, featuring a mixture of Broadway performers and rock and pop musicians, was held at Chelsea Table and Stage in Manhattan.

Hosted by Mikayla Petrilla, Wicks and Remy were joined by pop singer Steph Amoroso and immersive performer Chelsey Ng (Company XIV).

Founded more than 100 years ago, Planned Parenthood helps women access the information and reproductive care they need to live strong, healthy lives. Planned Parenthood Action Fund is a nonprofit, non-partisan group that is backed by more than 7 million activists, donors, and other supporters working to advance access to sexual health care and defend reproductive rights. While PPAF works at the national level, local Planned Parenthood advocacy and political organizations are fighting to defend reproductive rights in states across the country.

