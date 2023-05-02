Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Photos: THE GABRIELLE STRAVELLI TRIO at Birdland Theater By Photographer Conor Weiss

May was very merry indeed last night at The Birdland Theater.

May. 02, 2023  

Photos: THE GABRIELLE STRAVELLI TRIO at Birdland Theater By Photographer Conor Weiss May certainly did start well for the fine folks at Birdland Theater last night. The Gabrielle Stravelli Trio (a favorite for both Birdland audiences and Broadway World Cabaret) played the venerated venue with a brand new show of the jazz stylings that have given Gabrielle Stravelli a reputation for being one of the best in the business. With Michael Kanan at the keys, Patrick O'Leary behind the bass and Our Lady Gabrielle at the mic, the sold-out Birdland Theater got to ring in The Lusty Month of May the right way.

Broadway World Cabaret's current photographer in residence was in the house to capture the show with his lens and we are proud to offer his photographic findings below.

About Conor Weiss

Photos: THE GABRIELLE STRAVELLI TRIO at Birdland Theater By Photographer Conor Weiss Conor Weiss is a NY-based actor/director and occasional stage manager who has been around the Cabaret scene since 1994 - 2003 when he first joined the staff as a technical director at Judy's' and at Danny's Skylight room. During these years and the years after the closing of Judy's and Danny's, he subbed in at many other clubs at one time or another. He has always had a deep love for the American Songbook and for cabaret. Between his time in the booth and time in the audience has probably been present for a few thousand cabaret shows over the last 30 years and looks forward to more!

Find Conor Weiss on Facebook HERE.



From This Author - Stephen Mosher

