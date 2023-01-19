Photos: Susie Mosher's The Lineup Jan 17th

Susie Mosher is back in the full swing of Birdland Jazz Club's schedule. After spending the holidays working out of town, Susie has renewed her variety style show run of The Lineup in The Birdland Theater at 8:30 pm every Tuesday night. Her second show of the year brought an impressive roster of scheduled and surprise performers.

Susie's band this past week consisted of music director Michael Orland (on piano), John Miller (on bass), Ray Marchica (on drums), with the occasional guest appearance of Sean Harkness (playing guitar for several performers).



Jon Arons began the evening as only he can with a singing, dancing, trombone playing pop/reggae tone medley. Jon can always get the audience going.

Joan Ryan brought a powerful rendition of "It Goes Like It Goes" and would eventually make everyone in the house jealous as she won the "famous" mouse pad raffle drawing.



The group EleMenTrio was up next with a beautiful blend of 3 mens voices (Terry Barber, Vincent Connor, & Victor Valdez) on a cover of Sting's "Fields Of Gold"... the guys brought along special guest celloist Zoe Hardel to add a sonorous flare to their performance.



Rising star Jordan Fisher was a surprise vocalist for the evening. Taking a moment out of his Sweeney Todd revival rehearsals, he and his friend Mr. Orland took a chance on "winging" a version of "Meadowlark" to great effect. Jordan's vocals are as effortless and powerful as they come. Look for the Sweeney debut!



Gabrielle Stravelli has a knack for taking a song or musical style you wouldn't expect to be in her repertoire and then knocking it out of the park with fresh interpretations and masterful vocals. So yes... Taylor Swift meet Ms. Stravelli.



Joseph IM moved from Korea to NYC a few years back, and on this night brought us a touch of an Irish Musical Theater tune! His flirty take on a Finian's Rainbow song charmed the audience with a powerful bari-tenor voice.



The Chalks (Mary Brienza, Leenya Rideout, & Kathryn Markey) brought a country western/comic parody feel to the night and left the audience smiling.



Young Michael J Coppola garnered the standing ovation of the evening with their version of "Don't Rain On My Parade". Michael's poise and confident style proves that our musical theater future is in talented and capable hands.



Nikki Kimbrough closed the evening simply... by blowing the roof off the joint with a combo of Tina Turner and Elton John sung as ONLY Ms. Nikki can. Kimbrough is a force to be reckoned with.



And Susie Mosher is a treasure. Catch her weekly Birdland Theater show and join in the celebrations.

Look to the Birdland website calendar for Susie's "The Lineup" schedule. Links below.



Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey





LINKS:

Events - Birdland Jazz Club



Susan Mosher - Home (susiemosher.com)





Susie Mosher, Gabrielle Stravelli