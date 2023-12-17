Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards

Photos: Shana Farr Presents BERNSTEIN TO SONDHEIM: THE BARBARA COOK SONGBOOK at Urban Stages

The Winter Rhythms series closes today, December 17th, with two final shows.

By: Dec. 17, 2023

Photos: Shana Farr Presents BERNSTEIN TO SONDHEIM: THE BARBARA COOK SONGBOOK at Urban Stages Cabaret artist Shana Farr is one of the industry's bright lights, an artist who is respected by the community and appreciated by the audiences.  Ms. Farr was one of the artists chosen to present a performance at the annual WINTER RHYTHMS that plays Urban Stages.  On December 16th, the penultimate day of WINTER RHYTHMS 2023, Ms. Farr performed her musical cabaret BERNSTEIN TO SONDHEIM: THE Barbara Cook SONGBOOK and when Conor Weiss emailed over his photos of the occasion, he included one simple and powerful message:  "HOLY SH*T!  SHE'S AMAZING!!!"  Farr's vivacity and star quality are perfectly captured in Conor's photos, to be seen below.

WINTER RHYTHMS has one day left - today, December 17th.  There are two shows - Kenny Passarelli & Amy Loper in "Forever is Now: A Story of Love, Music & Transformation" will play at 3 pm and Tom Toce Presents "Songs of Hope VI" will play at 7 pm.  See their event descriptions on the Urban Stages website HERE.

Shana Farr has a website HERE.

  About Conor Weiss

Photos: Shana Farr Presents BERNSTEIN TO SONDHEIM: THE BARBARA COOK SONGBOOK at Urban Stages Conor Weiss is a NY-based actor/director and occasional stage manager who has been around the Cabaret scene since 1994 - 2003 when he first joined the staff as a technical director at Judy's' and at Danny's Skylight room. During these years and the years after the closing of Judy's and Danny's, he subbed in at many other clubs at one time or another. He has always had a deep love for the American Songbook and for cabaret. Between his time in the booth and time in the audience has probably been present for a few thousand cabaret shows over the last 30 years and looks forward to more!

Find Conor Weiss on Facebook HERE.

