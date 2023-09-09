Photos: September 5th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater By Photographer Matt Baker

The Lineup had a particularly special week as Susie welcomes remarkable people to the stage.
Each week that Susie Mosher curates and presents her lineup of gifted guests to the Birdland stage is one that sends the audience home happy that they chose a night out (this week, in a dreadful heatwave, making everyone's efforts at being in the basement even more impressive). But on September 5th there was a special quality in the air as the guests didn't only showcase their talents, they celebrated achievements in their lives. Romelda Benjamin is a working actor (always cause for applause) going out on a National Tour of Mrs. Doubtfire, Darnell White is playing Off-Broadway in PRAY at Greenwich House, Jennifer Leigh Houston is preparing for the Manhattan premiere of her film eVil Sublet on October 6th, Michelle Dowdy is newly affianced after six years of going with steady beau Jordan Wolfe, and Eric Gilliland is in remission from a strenuous bout with cancer. Even guests like Sean Harkness, Maxwell Carmel, and Javier Garcia, who may not have a milestone at the moment, are to be celebrated for being the kind of amazing talent that makes THE LINEUP WITH Susie Mosher a constantly sold-out evening of entertainment.
Everyone should throw a party because Brilliant Baker (that's Matt to those in the know) was back in the house with his marvelous camera and magical eye. Enjoy Matt's Photo Flash below and get a ticket to next week's LINEUP on the Birdland website HERE.
Pre-show Chill
The Play's The Thing
The Step And Repeat
The Lineup Band is John Miller on Bass and Clint de Ganon on Drums and Musical Director Lon Hoyt on piano but on September 5th Susie welcomed Daniel Glass on Drums.
