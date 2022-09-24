Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: September 20th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Is Especially Starry

Matt Baker's photo essay from Birdland Theater shows Susie's skill at curating talent.

Register for Cabaret News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 24, 2022  

Photos: September 20th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Is Especially Starry Everyone who wasn't at The Lineup With Susie Mosher for the September 20th installment of the award-winning variety show certainly missed out -- take it from this writer who wasn't there and who sighed with longing while flipping through Matt Baker's luscious photos of the event. Marilyn Maye. Sigh. Blaine Alden Krauss. Sigh. Kenn Boisinger. Sigh. Julie Halston. Sigh. This week Mrs. Mosher* really outdid herself - and so did Mr. Baker. Just look at these glorious photos from his Broadway World Cabaret exclusive Photo Flash.

*Susie does not go by Mrs. Mosher - it is a nickname this non-related man with the same last name has given her, for fun, in honor of our mutual mothers.

Visit the Matt Baker website HERE.

Pre-Show Prep

Photos: September 20th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Is Especially Starry

Photos: September 20th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Is Especially Starry

Photos: September 20th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Is Especially Starry
Susie Mosher and Gianni Valenti, the owner of Birdland

Photos: September 20th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Is Especially Starry Photos: September 20th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Is Especially Starry Photos: September 20th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Is Especially Starry Photos: September 20th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Is Especially Starry Photos: September 20th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Is Especially Starry

Photos: September 20th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Is Especially Starry Photos: September 20th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Is Especially Starry Photos: September 20th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Is Especially Starry

The Performance

Photos: September 20th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Is Especially Starry

Photos: September 20th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Is Especially Starry Photos: September 20th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Is Especially Starry

Photos: September 20th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Is Especially Starry
Natalie Renee

Photos: September 20th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Is Especially Starry

Photos: September 20th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Is Especially Starry

Photos: September 20th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Is Especially Starry

Photos: September 20th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Is Especially Starry Photos: September 20th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Is Especially Starry

Photos: September 20th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Is Especially Starry
Dawn Derow

Photos: September 20th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Is Especially Starry

Photos: September 20th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Is Especially Starry Photos: September 20th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Is Especially Starry

Photos: September 20th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Is Especially Starry

Photos: September 20th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Is Especially Starry

Photos: September 20th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Is Especially Starry

Photos: September 20th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Is Especially Starry

Photos: September 20th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Is Especially Starry

Photos: September 20th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Is Especially Starry
EJ Garlands

Photos: September 20th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Is Especially Starry Photos: September 20th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Is Especially Starry Photos: September 20th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Is Especially Starry

Photos: September 20th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Is Especially Starry

Photos: September 20th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Is Especially Starry

Photos: September 20th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Is Especially Starry Photos: September 20th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Is Especially Starry

Photos: September 20th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Is Especially Starry Photos: September 20th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Is Especially Starry

Photos: September 20th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Is Especially Starry

Photos: September 20th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Is Especially Starry
Julie Halston

Photos: September 20th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Is Especially Starry

Photos: September 20th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Is Especially Starry Photos: September 20th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Is Especially Starry

Photos: September 20th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Is Especially Starry

Photos: September 20th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Is Especially Starry

Photos: September 20th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Is Especially Starry
Lon Hoyt

Photos: September 20th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Is Especially Starry

Photos: September 20th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Is Especially Starry
John Miller
Photos: September 20th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Is Especially Starry
Shannon Ford
Photos: September 20th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Is Especially Starry
Blaine Alden Krauss

Photos: September 20th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Is Especially Starry Photos: September 20th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Is Especially Starry Photos: September 20th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Is Especially Starry

Photos: September 20th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Is Especially Starry

Photos: September 20th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Is Especially Starry

Photos: September 20th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Is Especially Starry
Kenn Boisinger (a Michael West creation)

Photos: September 20th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Is Especially Starry Photos: September 20th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Is Especially Starry Photos: September 20th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Is Especially Starry Photos: September 20th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Is Especially Starry Photos: September 20th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Is Especially Starry

Photos: September 20th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Is Especially Starry
Janet Krupin

Photos: September 20th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Is Especially Starry Photos: September 20th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Is Especially Starry Photos: September 20th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Is Especially Starry

Photos: September 20th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Is Especially Starry

Photos: September 20th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Is Especially Starry

Photos: September 20th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Is Especially Starry
The Raffle Winner!

Photos: September 20th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Is Especially Starry

Photos: September 20th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Is Especially Starry

Photos: September 20th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Is Especially Starry
Ian Herman

Photos: September 20th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Is Especially Starry

Photos: September 20th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Is Especially Starry Photos: September 20th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Is Especially Starry Photos: September 20th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Is Especially Starry

Photos: September 20th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Is Especially Starry
Santa Claire Hirsch

Photos: September 20th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Is Especially Starry Photos: September 20th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Is Especially Starry

Photos: September 20th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Is Especially Starry Photos: September 20th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Is Especially Starry

Photos: September 20th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Is Especially Starry Photos: September 20th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Is Especially Starry

Photos: September 20th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Is Especially Starry
Marilyn Maye

Photos: September 20th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Is Especially Starry Photos: September 20th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Is Especially Starry Photos: September 20th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Is Especially Starry

Photos: September 20th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Is Especially Starry Photos: September 20th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Is Especially Starry

Photos: September 20th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Is Especially Starry Photos: September 20th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Is Especially Starry Photos: September 20th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Is Especially Starry

Photos: September 20th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Is Especially Starry

Photos: September 20th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Is Especially Starry Photos: September 20th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Is Especially Starry Photos: September 20th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Is Especially Starry

The Step And Repeat

Photos: September 20th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Is Especially Starry Photos: September 20th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Is Especially Starry Photos: September 20th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Is Especially Starry

Photos: September 20th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Is Especially Starry Photos: September 20th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Is Especially Starry

Photos: September 20th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Is Especially Starry

Photos: September 20th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Is Especially Starry Photos: September 20th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Is Especially Starry Photos: September 20th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Is Especially Starry

Photos: September 20th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Is Especially Starry

The Lineup Band is John Miller on Bass and Clint de Ganon on Drums and Musical Director Lon Hoyt on piano. On September 13th, Shannon Ford was The Lineup Drummer.

Tickets for THE LINEUP WITH Susie Mosher can be obtained HERE.

Visit the Susie Mosher website HERE.

Visit the Matt Baker website HERE.

Next week on The Lineup With Susie Mosher:

Photos: September 20th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Is Especially Starry

About Matt Baker:

Photos: September 20th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Is Especially Starry Matt Baker is a portrait photographer and professional jazz musician. Commissioned work includes headshots, portraits, live concerts, video production, and more.

His studio also has a beautiful black grand piano (great for a music video too), located on New York's Upper West Side. Shoots can be outdoors, at a location of your choice, or indoors in the studio space. Matt himself is a professional jazz pianist, performing a busy schedule in New York and touring abroad, loves coffee, scuba diving, and astrophotography. Originally from Australia has lived in NYC 12 years now.

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid Cabaret fan in NYC? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.

Regional Awards


From This Author - Stephen Mosher

Stephen Mosher is the author of The Sweater Book (a collection of his photography featuring celebrated artists from the entertainment communities of New York, Los Angeles, and London), Lived In Cra... (read more about this author)


Review: The Scalicis Open A SENTIMENTAL JOURNEY: CELEBRATING 100 YEARS OF DORIS DAY at The Green Room 42Review: The Scalicis Open A SENTIMENTAL JOURNEY: CELEBRATING 100 YEARS OF DORIS DAY at The Green Room 42
September 23, 2022

With a full band and a full sound, The Scalicis went full-on Doris Day at The Green Room 42.
Review: Amy Beth Williams In GREAT LADIES, GREAT SONGS at Don't Tell Mama Is Must-See CabaretReview: Amy Beth Williams In GREAT LADIES, GREAT SONGS at Don't Tell Mama Is Must-See Cabaret
September 22, 2022

GREAT LADIES, GREAT SONGS at Don't Tell Mama is proof-positive of why Amy Beth Williams has had the longevity she has, and why she has all the awards she has. Get your seat now.
Review: Elizabeth Stanley Owns NEW YORK POPS UNDERGROUND Benefit at 54 BelowReview: Elizabeth Stanley Owns NEW YORK POPS UNDERGROUND Benefit at 54 Below
September 21, 2022

When Betsy Wolfe had to, unexpectedly, step out of the NEW YORK POPS UNDERGROUND gala benefit for the New York Pops PopsEd program, fellow Broadway alum Elizabeth Stanley stepped in and made a great night happen for everyone involved, from the organization planners to the patrons holding tickets.
10 Videos of Robert Bannon That You Will Want To REWIND While Waiting For His The Green Room 42 Show10 Videos of Robert Bannon That You Will Want To REWIND While Waiting For His The Green Room 42 Show
September 21, 2022

Multi-hyphenate Robert Bannon will be singing and sharing at The Green Room 42 (and recording, too), so Broadway World Cabaret has been gathering a collection of his online videos to share with has fans and followers.
10 Videos To Psych Us Out For SEAN HARKNESS AND THE UNUSUAL SUSPECTS at Chelsea Table + Stage September 21st10 Videos To Psych Us Out For SEAN HARKNESS AND THE UNUSUAL SUSPECTS at Chelsea Table + Stage September 21st
September 20, 2022

Broadway World Cabaret is getting ready for one of our favorite bands' latest show with a YouTube crawl.