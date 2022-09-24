Photos: September 20th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Is Especially Starry
Matt Baker's photo essay from Birdland Theater shows Susie's skill at curating talent.
Everyone who wasn't at The Lineup With Susie Mosher for the September 20th installment of the award-winning variety show certainly missed out -- take it from this writer who wasn't there and who sighed with longing while flipping through Matt Baker's luscious photos of the event. Marilyn Maye. Sigh. Blaine Alden Krauss. Sigh. Kenn Boisinger. Sigh. Julie Halston. Sigh. This week Mrs. Mosher* really outdid herself - and so did Mr. Baker. Just look at these glorious photos from his Broadway World Cabaret exclusive Photo Flash.
*Susie does not go by Mrs. Mosher - it is a nickname this non-related man with the same last name has given her, for fun, in honor of our mutual mothers.
Visit the Matt Baker website HERE.
Pre-Show Prep
The Performance
The Step And Repeat
The Lineup Band is John Miller on Bass and Clint de Ganon on Drums and Musical Director Lon Hoyt on piano. On September 13th, Shannon Ford was The Lineup Drummer.
Tickets for THE LINEUP WITH Susie Mosher can be obtained HERE.
Visit the Susie Mosher website HERE.
Visit the Matt Baker website HERE.
Next week on The Lineup With Susie Mosher:
About Matt Baker: