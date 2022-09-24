Photos: September 20th Episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Is Especially Starry

Everyone who wasn't at The Lineup With Susie Mosher for the September 20th installment of the award-winning variety show certainly missed out -- take it from this writer who wasn't there and who sighed with longing while flipping through Matt Baker's luscious photos of the event. Marilyn Maye. Sigh. Blaine Alden Krauss. Sigh. Kenn Boisinger. Sigh. Julie Halston. Sigh. This week Mrs. Mosher* really outdid herself - and so did Mr. Baker. Just look at these glorious photos from his Broadway World Cabaret exclusive Photo Flash.

*Susie does not go by Mrs. Mosher - it is a nickname this non-related man with the same last name has given her, for fun, in honor of our mutual mothers.

Pre-Show Prep

Susie Mosher and Gianni Valenti, the owner of Birdland

The Performance

Natalie Renee

EJ Garlands

Kenn Boisinger (a Michael West creation)

The Raffle Winner!

Santa Claire Hirsch

The Step And Repeat

The Lineup Band is John Miller on Bass and Clint de Ganon on Drums and Musical Director Lon Hoyt on piano. On September 13th, Shannon Ford was The Lineup Drummer.

