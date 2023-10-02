Photos: September 26th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Features Birdland's Own Jen Brett

Last week saw the final September LINEUP for Susie Mosher and the Birdland crew, and one of the club's own was on the roster for the evening. Jen Brett, who will make her New York City solo show debut at Birdland on October 8th, brought along her new husband, Ricky Westrip, and the twosome gave the crowd a sneak peek at MOSAIC. The evening featured a number of Jen's fellow cabaret creatives, including a stunningly 'stumed Darius Anthony Harper and the legendary Friend Of Susie, Marilyn Maye.

Susie Mosher's photographic documentarian Chris Ruetten was on hand to catch the stars in action so that our Broadway World Cabaret readers and all of Susie's fans can keep up with the happenings at the Birdland Theater.

The Lineup Band is John Miller on Bass and Clint de Ganon on Drums and Musical Director Lon Hoyt on piano. On September 26th Joe Choroszewski was on drums for Mr. de Ganon who, Broadway World Cabaret has been informed, is on his honeymoon. Our felicitations to the happy couple

Tickets for THE LINEUP WITH Susie Mosher can be obtained HERE.

This week's LINEUP looks like this: