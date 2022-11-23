Photos: Sean Patrick Murtagh Celebrates New CD With THE MARIO 101! at The Green Room 42

Sean Patrick Murtagh returned to The Green Room 42 recently with a new program to celebrate the release of his first album The Mario 101! A Celebration of the Mario Lanza Songbook. For his November 18th performance, Mr. Murtagh presented some of the most popular songs made famous by the tenor who took Hollywood by storm, and who would have celebrated his One Hundred First birthday on January 31st of last year, a year during which Murtagh celebrated the occasion with regular Lanza-themed concerts on live stream. With an audience filled with artists from the cabaret community, the always dashing Sean Patrick performed alongside his MARIO 101! Musical Director, the equally dashing Yasuhiko Fukuoka.

Photographer Dianna Bush was at the event to document it and has graciously loaned her talent to Broadway World Cabaret in the photo flash below.

With Christine Fahey and Regina Zona

With Mardie Millit

With Vanessa Paradis

With Micah Young

With Robbie Rozelle and Len Rodino

With Dorian Woodruff

With Ava Nicole Frances

With Diane D'Angelo and Susan Mack

With Sidney Myer

With Goldie Dver