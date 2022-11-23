Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Sean Patrick Murtagh Celebrates New CD With THE MARIO 101! at The Green Room 42

Nov. 23, 2022  

Photos: Sean Patrick Murtagh Celebrates New CD With THE MARIO 101! at The Green Room 42 Sean Patrick Murtagh returned to The Green Room 42 recently with a new program to celebrate the release of his first album The Mario 101! A Celebration of the Mario Lanza Songbook. For his November 18th performance, Mr. Murtagh presented some of the most popular songs made famous by the tenor who took Hollywood by storm, and who would have celebrated his One Hundred First birthday on January 31st of last year, a year during which Murtagh celebrated the occasion with regular Lanza-themed concerts on live stream. With an audience filled with artists from the cabaret community, the always dashing Sean Patrick performed alongside his MARIO 101! Musical Director, the equally dashing Yasuhiko Fukuoka.

Photographer Dianna Bush was at the event to document it and has graciously loaned her talent to Broadway World Cabaret in the photo flash below.

Learn more about Sean Patrick and the album THE MARIO 101! A CELEBRATION OF THE MARIO LANZA songbook on the Sean Patrick Murtagh website HERE.

The album is available to stream on all digital platforms and can be purchased on Amazon HERE.

Visit the Dianna Bush Photography website HERE.

Find shows to see at The Green Room 42 HERE.

With Christine Fahey and Regina Zona
With Mardie Millit
With Vanessa Paradis
With Micah Young
With Robbie Rozelle and Len Rodino
With Dorian Woodruff
With Ava Nicole Frances
With Diane D'Angelo and Susan Mack
With Sidney Myer
With Goldie Dver
With Jeremy Sunshine

