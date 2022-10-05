Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Santino Fontana, Jason Kravits, and More Perform at JAMIE DEROY & FRIENDS at Birdland

Oct. 05, 2022  

Show business tour de force and 10-time Tony Award-winning producer Jamie deRoy brought her acclaimed Jamie deRoy & friends cabaret show back to New York's famed Birdland, Monday, October 3rd, at 7:00 p.m.

Check out photos from the performance below!

Performers who light up the marquees of cabaret, theatre, music and comedy joined Ms. deRoy. The one-night only show was part of the club's Broadway at Birdland Concert Series. Birdland is at 315 West 44th Street in New York's theatre district.

Proceeds from the event, produced by Ms. deRoy, benefit The Entertainment Community Fund which assists those in the cabaret industry who have medical needs and concerns. The Manhattan Association of Cabarets & Clubs honored her with a MAC Award for her many shows that have benefited her signature initiative. The Jamie deRoy & friends cabaret series has been attracting New York audiences for over 30 years.

