Photos: Samantha Pauly, Keri Rene Fuller, Jeannette Bayardelle & More Perform at BROADWAY SINGS MARIAH

Last week, Broadway Sings presented A Mariah Carey Holiday Spectacular, its first holiday show for the series. The concert featured a starry cast of 15 Broadway performers belting out the original arrangements from Mariah Carey's first Christmas album (plus a few surprises at the end!), accompanied by a 14-piece orchestra.

See photos below!

The show will be available on-demand on ShowClix until Christmas Day.

The lineup included Tony Nominee Jeannette Bayardelle (Girl From the North Country), Amber Ardolino (Funny Girl), Phoenix Best (Dear Evan Hansen), Angela Birchett (The Color Purple), Keri René Fuller (Six), Mia Gentile (Kinky Boots), Alexa Green (Wicked), Lindsay Joan (Kinky Boots), Tamika Lawrence (Caroline, Or Change), Mary Kate Morrissey (Mean Girls), Samantha Pauly (Six), Ximone Rose (Once on this Island), Alyssa Wray ("American Idol"), and NYC drag queen Castrata.

The music was arranged & orchestrated by Joshua Stephen Kartes and music directed by Ben Moss. The Broadway Sings Mariah Carey Holiday Spectacular is produced and directed by Corey Mach (Merrily We Roll Along, Wicked). Previous singers honored in the series, created in 2012, include Sara Bareilles, Beyoncé, The Beatles, and most recently Whitney Houston. On February 26, the series will honor Adele at Sony Hall with a full orchestra. More information Broadway Sings can be found on their website: www.broadwaysingsconcert.com.

For on-demand tickets to the Mariah Carey Holiday show, visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2214645®id=13&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.showclix.com%2Fevent%2Fbroadway-sings-mariah-carey?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1. The show is available to watch until Christmas Day.

Photo Credit: KBarber Photography