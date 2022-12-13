Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Photos: Samantha Pauly, Keri Rene Fuller, Jeannette Bayardelle & More Perform at BROADWAY SINGS MARIAH

The concert featured a starry cast of 15 Broadway performers belting out the original arrangements from Mariah Carey’s first Christmas album.

Dec. 13, 2022  

Last week, Broadway Sings presented A Mariah Carey Holiday Spectacular, its first holiday show for the series. The concert featured a starry cast of 15 Broadway performers belting out the original arrangements from Mariah Carey's first Christmas album (plus a few surprises at the end!), accompanied by a 14-piece orchestra.

See photos below!

The show will be available on-demand on ShowClix until Christmas Day.

The lineup included Tony Nominee Jeannette Bayardelle (Girl From the North Country), Amber Ardolino (Funny Girl), Phoenix Best (Dear Evan Hansen), Angela Birchett (The Color Purple), Keri René Fuller (Six), Mia Gentile (Kinky Boots), Alexa Green (Wicked), Lindsay Joan (Kinky Boots), Tamika Lawrence (Caroline, Or Change), Mary Kate Morrissey (Mean Girls), Samantha Pauly (Six), Ximone Rose (Once on this Island), Alyssa Wray ("American Idol"), and NYC drag queen Castrata.

The music was arranged & orchestrated by Joshua Stephen Kartes and music directed by Ben Moss. The Broadway Sings Mariah Carey Holiday Spectacular is produced and directed by Corey Mach (Merrily We Roll Along, Wicked). Previous singers honored in the series, created in 2012, include Sara Bareilles, Beyoncé, The Beatles, and most recently Whitney Houston. On February 26, the series will honor Adele at Sony Hall with a full orchestra. More information Broadway Sings can be found on their website: www.broadwaysingsconcert.com.

For on-demand tickets to the Mariah Carey Holiday show, visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2214645®id=13&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.showclix.com%2Fevent%2Fbroadway-sings-mariah-carey?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1. The show is available to watch until Christmas Day.

Photo Credit: KBarber Photography


John-Andrew Morrison Will Make 54 Below Solo Debut Photo
John-Andrew Morrison Will Make 54 Below Solo Debut
54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club and 2022 Tony Awards Honoree for Excellence in the Theatre, welcomes Tony Award nominee John-Andrew Morrison for No… Maybe… Why Not: An Evening with John-Andrew Morrison, a funny, sassy, and heartfelt performance of songs from Broadway and beyond.
Mark William Ups His Game In New Show Photo
Mark William Ups His Game In New Show
The Juvenile Leading Man and self-professed crooner is coming out of his shell and coming of age in a musical cabaret concert that puts into the spotlight a man who is more than merely a crooner.
Ephie Aardema, Rachel Schur, TikToks Brett Boles & More to Star in A HANUKKAH CAROL, o Photo
Ephie Aardema, Rachel Schur, TikTok's Brett Boles & More to Star in A HANUKKAH CAROL, or GELT TRIP! THE MUSICAL Concert
A Hanukkah Carol, or GELT TRIP! The Musical, an irreverent and heartfelt new musical comedy for all ages that puts a “kosher” spin on the Charles Dickens classic, will present an abridged concert version of the show on December 18 (the first night of Hanukkah), in New York City at The Green Room 42.
Abigail Brooks Celebrates The Season With Club Debut Photo
Abigail Brooks Celebrates The Season With Club Debut
Social media sensation Abigail Brooks proves that those who TikTok can also cabaret.

