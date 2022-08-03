Photos: Sam Gravitte Returns To Birdland With Broadway Standards & More

Once again, Sam Gravitte, recently seen as Fiyero in Wicked on Broadway, teamed up with a quartet of some of New York City's most dynamic young musicians at Birdland on Monday evening. Led by pianist/composer Jake Landau, with guitarist Ravi Campbell, bassist Kanoa Mendenhall, and drummer Zach Mullings, Sam performed standards like "Why Try to Change Me Now," Sondheim's "Finishing the Hat," and duetted with Solea Pfeiffer (Evita, West Side Story). The packed house included Oscar-winner Ariana DeBose, Tony-nominated actor Stephen Bogardus, Tony-winning scenic designer Scott Pask, Broadway producer Tony Marion, Sam's Tony-winning mother Debbie Gravitte, and twin sister/filmmaker Ellie Gravitte.

Check out photos below!

Sam Gravitte is an actor, musician, and writer who recently made his solo show debut at Birdland. Raised by actors Debbie and Beau Gravitte, Sam graduated with a BA in Anthropology from Princeton before formally entering the family business. Sam recently starred as Fiyero in Wicked, and was seen in Almost Famous (Original Cast, Old Globe), Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (ACT), and the Wicked national tour.

Photo credit: Kevin Alvey