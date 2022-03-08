Photos: Sam Gravitte Presents SONGS THAT RAISED ME at Birdland

Birdland presented Sam Gravitte in Songs That Raised Me, on Monday, March 7. And as they say, a star was born.

Of course, Sam is already making waves on the Broadway scene, and is currently starring as Fiyero in Wicked. But teaming up with a quartet of some of New York City's most dynamic young musicians (pianist/composer Jake Landau, guitarist Ravi Campbell, bassist Kanoa Mendenhall, drummer Zach Mullings), Sam dazzled the sold-out house with standards like "Why Try to Change Me Now," Sondheim's "Finishing the Hat," and more. As a surprise for his performer parents Beau and Debbie Gravitte, he performed a duet (with Solea Pfeiffer) from Light In The Piazza for dad and "Mr. Monotony," his Tony Award-winning mother's signature song from Jerome Robbins Broadway.