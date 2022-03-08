Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Sam Gravitte Presents SONGS THAT RAISED ME at Birdland

Sam is currently starring as Fiyero in Wicked. 

Mar. 8, 2022  

Birdland presented Sam Gravitte in Songs That Raised Me, on Monday, March 7. And as they say, a star was born.

Check out photos below!

Of course, Sam is already making waves on the Broadway scene, and is currently starring as Fiyero in Wicked. But teaming up with a quartet of some of New York City's most dynamic young musicians (pianist/composer Jake Landau, guitarist Ravi Campbell, bassist Kanoa Mendenhall, drummer Zach Mullings), Sam dazzled the sold-out house with standards like "Why Try to Change Me Now," Sondheim's "Finishing the Hat," and more. As a surprise for his performer parents Beau and Debbie Gravitte, he performed a duet (with Solea Pfeiffer) from Light In The Piazza for dad and "Mr. Monotony," his Tony Award-winning mother's signature song from Jerome Robbins Broadway.



