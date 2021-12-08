Photos: SONGS OF THE SERPENT Presented at Ludlow House

The Ludlow House presented Songs of the Serpent: Introducing songs from Medusa, a New Pop Opera on October 27th. The evening was directed by Rachel Klein (Red Roses, Green Gold; Around the World in 80 Days) and music directed by Dan Pardo (John Mulaney and the Sack Lunch Bunch; Company at Barrington Stage) featuring songs written by composer David James Boyd (The Groove Factory:, My Big Gay Italian Wedding) and lyricist Erik Ransom (Offie Award recipient for Best Musical for GRINDR The Opera), with creative production by Chad Kessler (The Groove Factory, George Nordstrom: Overtalker).

A Grecian Goddesses and Mythical Monsters after party followed with appearances by DJ Rogue and the Love Show Dancers.

The through-sung piece is a new look at ancient mythology's most reviled monster told through a new lense, and features a modern soundscape that incorporates pop, soul, dance, electronica and gospel influences. The concert starred Christina Sajous (Spider Man: Turn Off The Dark; Spongebob; Holler If Ya Hear Me; American Idiot) as Medusa, Badia Farha (School of Rock; Broadway Bounty Hunter) as Athena and PJ Griffith (Rock of Ages; We Will Rock You) as Poseidon, with Christian Brailsford (Broadway Dreams; Cleopatra, the Musical Experience), Christopher Isolano (Rope at Lincoln Center), Alexandra Mazzucchelli (Hallmark's "Christmas Camp") and Debbie Christine Tjong (Red Roses, Green Gold; Rags Parkland).