Photos: SONGS OF THE SERPENT Presented at Ludlow House
The evening premiered songs from Medusa, a New Pop Opera, followed by a Grecian Goddesses and Mythical Monsters after party with appearances by DJ Rogue and the Love Show Dancers.
The Ludlow House presented Songs of the Serpent: Introducing songs from Medusa, a New Pop Opera on October 27th. The evening was directed by Rachel Klein (Red Roses, Green Gold; Around the World in 80 Days) and music directed by Dan Pardo (John Mulaney and the Sack Lunch Bunch; Company at Barrington Stage) featuring songs written by composer David James Boyd (The Groove Factory:, My Big Gay Italian Wedding) and lyricist Erik Ransom (Offie Award recipient for Best Musical for GRINDR The Opera), with creative production by Chad Kessler (The Groove Factory, George Nordstrom: Overtalker).
The through-sung piece is a new look at ancient mythology's most reviled monster told through a new lense, and features a modern soundscape that incorporates pop, soul, dance, electronica and gospel influences. The concert starred Christina Sajous (Spider Man: Turn Off The Dark; Spongebob; Holler If Ya Hear Me; American Idiot) as Medusa, Badia Farha (School of Rock; Broadway Bounty Hunter) as Athena and PJ Griffith (Rock of Ages; We Will Rock You) as Poseidon, with Christian Brailsford (Broadway Dreams; Cleopatra, the Musical Experience), Christopher Isolano (Rope at Lincoln Center), Alexandra Mazzucchelli (Hallmark's "Christmas Camp") and Debbie Christine Tjong (Red Roses, Green Gold; Rags Parkland).
Photo credit: Leah Gerstel
Christina Sajous and Christian Brailsford
Debbie Christine Tjong, Badia Farha, Christina Sajous and Alexandra Mazzucchelli
Debbie Christine Tjong and Christina Sajous
Debbie Christine Tjong, Christina Sajous, Christian Brailsford, Christopher Isolano
Badia Farha and Christina Sajous
Debbie Christine Tjong, Badia Farha, Christina Sajous, Christian Brailsford, PJ Griffith, Christopher Isolano and Alexandra Mazzucchelli
DJ Rogue
Julie Smith and Angela Harriell
Chad Kessler and David James Boyd
David James Boyd and Erik Ransom