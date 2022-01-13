Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Quentin Garzón Presents GR42 SINGS SONDHEIM

The show was backed by 12 live musicians to make sure that Sondheim himself would be pleased.

Jan. 13, 2022  

Produced & Directed by Quentin Garzón, Music Directed by Marc Sokolson, and Conducted by Dominic Frigo, GR42 SINGS SONDHEIM presented an an evening of music that explored Sondheim's musical works ranging from Company to Assassins.

Check out photos below!

Performers included Angeline Mirenda, Brandon Contreras, Brittany Rodin, Carolina Rial, Clay Christopher, Kaylin Hedges, Madison Claire Parks, Marina Pires, Pablo Rossil, Quentin Garzón,
Rebbekah Vega-Romero, Tami Dahbura, Thom Sesma and more.

Band:

Piano - Marc Sokolson
Percussion - Brad Bailey
Reeds - Richard Philbin
Bass - Dave D'aranjo
Cello - Sasha Ono
Viola - Brianne Lugo
Violin - Una Tone
French Horn - Jessica Santiago
Trombone - Julie Dombroski
Trumpet/Flugelhorn - Kate Amrine
Concert Harp - Liann Cline
Guitar - Dominic Frigo


