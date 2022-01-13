Photos: Quentin Garzón Presents GR42 SINGS SONDHEIM
The show was backed by 12 live musicians to make sure that Sondheim himself would be pleased.
Produced & Directed by Quentin Garzón, Music Directed by Marc Sokolson, and Conducted by Dominic Frigo, GR42 SINGS SONDHEIM presented an an evening of music that explored Sondheim's musical works ranging from Company to Assassins.
Check out photos below!
The show was backed by 12 live musicians to make sure that Sondheim himself would be pleased. Please come join us for a one-night-only cabaret event that will take you to another dimension of musicality.
Performers included Angeline Mirenda, Brandon Contreras, Brittany Rodin, Carolina Rial, Clay Christopher, Kaylin Hedges, Madison Claire Parks, Marina Pires, Pablo Rossil, Quentin Garzón,
Rebbekah Vega-Romero, Tami Dahbura, Thom Sesma and more.
Band:
Piano - Marc Sokolson
Percussion - Brad Bailey
Reeds - Richard Philbin
Bass - Dave D'aranjo
Cello - Sasha Ono
Viola - Brianne Lugo
Violin - Una Tone
French Horn - Jessica Santiago
Trombone - Julie Dombroski
Trumpet/Flugelhorn - Kate Amrine
Concert Harp - Liann Cline
Guitar - Dominic Frigo
Angeline Mirenda, Madison Claire Parks
Carolina Rial
The cast
Clay Christopher
Daniel Dunlow, Angeline Mirenda
Musicians
Musicians
Matthew Curiano, Quentin Garzon, James Schultz, Madeline Fansler
Quentin Garzon & Marina Pires
Quentin Garzon
Rebbekah Vega-Romero, Courtney Cheatham, Angeline Mirenda
Rebbekah Vega-Romero