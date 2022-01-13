Photos: Quentin Garzón Presents GR42 SINGS SONDHEIM

Produced & Directed by Quentin Garzón, Music Directed by Marc Sokolson, and Conducted by Dominic Frigo, GR42 SINGS SONDHEIM presented an an evening of music that explored Sondheim's musical works ranging from Company to Assassins.

Check out photos below!

The show was backed by 12 live musicians to make sure that Sondheim himself would be pleased. Please come join us for a one-night-only cabaret event that will take you to another dimension of musicality.

Performers included Angeline Mirenda, Brandon Contreras, Brittany Rodin, Carolina Rial, Clay Christopher, Kaylin Hedges, Madison Claire Parks, Marina Pires, Pablo Rossil, Quentin Garzón,

Rebbekah Vega-Romero, Tami Dahbura, Thom Sesma and more.

Band:

Piano - Marc Sokolson

Percussion - Brad Bailey

Reeds - Richard Philbin

Bass - Dave D'aranjo

Cello - Sasha Ono

Viola - Brianne Lugo

Violin - Una Tone

French Horn - Jessica Santiago

Trombone - Julie Dombroski

Trumpet/Flugelhorn - Kate Amrine

Concert Harp - Liann Cline

Guitar - Dominic Frigo