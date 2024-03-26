Photos: Peter Cincotti Receives Legend Award at Songbook Gala

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Society for the Preservation of the Great American Songbook (SPGAS) held their annual Gala earlier this week at The Kravis Center for the Performing Arts. Dick Robinson founder of SPGAS had previously announced that the 2024 Benefactors Gala would be dedicated to the immortal legacy of The Right Honourable Brian Mulroney, who was both the former Prime Minister of Canada and International Ambassador for SPGAS.

Check out photos below!

In his statement Mr. Robinson hailed the recently passed Mulroney as “a beacon of integrity, wisdom, and warmth, and his unwavering support for our mission to preserve The Great American Songbook….and his enthusiastic participation in our Galas elevated our endeavors to new heights.”

The Kravis Center was an appropriate location for the SPGAS Gala, It’s stages ring with the music of the Great American Songbook throughout the year, and the 2024 SPGAS Gala patrons got a fantastic presentation of great music performed by extraordinary artists headlined by honoree Peter Cincotti. The festivities began with cocktails and a sumptuous dinner.

Gala Chairman Bob Merrill hosted the evening which honored this year’s award recipient Peter Cincotti who was presented the Legends Award by Missy Robinson representing her father Dick Robinson together with Gala Chairman Bob Merrill. Maddie Begin and Hadiya Stewart received SPGAS’s Young Artist Awards.

The highlight of the evening was an exciting performance by Award Winner Peter Cincotti showing his extraordinary jazz pianistic virtuosity and dynamic vocals.

Peter Cincotti has been wowing audiences around the world since he was 18. The singer-pianist-songwriter has headlined at such prestigious venues as Carnegie Hall and Café Carlyle to L'Olympia in Paris. Blending influences ranging from Nat King Cole, Billy Joel and Lady Gaga, to John Lennon, Bill Evens, and Coldplay, Cincotti connects generations of pianists with his daring arrangements and sultry vocals. He released his sixth album Killer on the Keys last fall.

The performance by Young Artist Award Winner Vocalist Maddie Begin showed the audience why she has a bright future ahead of her, along with Young Artist bassist Hadiya Stewart who is on her way to a significant musical career.

A performance by 2018 Legend Award winner and major recording artist Deborah Silver also entertained the benefactor audience along with Palm Beach favorites Rob Russell, Alex Donner, and Bob Merrill.

Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff