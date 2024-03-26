Photos: Peter Cincotti Receives Legend Award at Songbook Gala

The Society For The Preservation Of The Great American Songbook held its 2024 Benefactors Gala.
The Society for the Preservation of the Great American Songbook (SPGAS) held their annual Gala earlier this week at The Kravis Center for the Performing Arts. Dick Robinson founder of SPGAS had previously announced that the 2024 Benefactors Gala would be dedicated to the immortal legacy of The Right Honourable Brian Mulroney, who was both the former Prime Minister of Canada and International Ambassador for SPGAS.
In his statement Mr. Robinson hailed the recently passed Mulroney as “a beacon of integrity, wisdom, and warmth, and his unwavering support for our mission to preserve The Great American Songbook….and his enthusiastic participation in our Galas elevated our endeavors to new heights.”
The Kravis Center was an appropriate location for the SPGAS Gala, It’s stages ring with the music of the Great American Songbook throughout the year, and the 2024 SPGAS Gala patrons got a fantastic presentation of great music performed by extraordinary artists headlined by honoree Peter Cincotti. The festivities began with cocktails and a sumptuous dinner.
Gala Chairman Bob Merrill hosted the evening which honored this year’s award recipient Peter Cincotti who was presented the Legends Award by Missy Robinson representing her father Dick Robinson together with Gala Chairman Bob Merrill. Maddie Begin and Hadiya Stewart received SPGAS’s Young Artist Awards.
The highlight of the evening was an exciting performance by Award Winner Peter Cincotti showing his extraordinary jazz pianistic virtuosity and dynamic vocals.
Peter Cincotti has been wowing audiences around the world since he was 18. The singer-pianist-songwriter has headlined at such prestigious venues as Carnegie Hall and Café Carlyle to L'Olympia in Paris. Blending influences ranging from Nat King Cole, Billy Joel and Lady Gaga, to John Lennon, Bill Evens, and Coldplay, Cincotti connects generations of pianists with his daring arrangements and sultry vocals. He released his sixth album Killer on the Keys last fall.
The performance by Young Artist Award Winner Vocalist Maddie Begin showed the audience why she has a bright future ahead of her, along with Young Artist bassist Hadiya Stewart who is on her way to a significant musical career.
A performance by 2018 Legend Award winner and major recording artist Deborah Silver also entertained the benefactor audience along with Palm Beach favorites Rob Russell, Alex Donner, and Bob Merrill.
Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff
Peter Cincotti, Missy Robinson, Bob Merrill
Peter Cincotti, Missy Robinson, Bob Merrill
Peter Cincotti, Missy Robinson, Bob Merrill
The Right Honourable Brian Mulroney
The Right Honourable Brian Mulroney & Bob Merrill
Hadiya Stewart, Young Artist, Bob Merrill, Maddie Begin, Young Artist
Maddie Begin & Rob Russell
Maddie Begin, Peter Cincotti, Hadiya Stewart
2024 Benefactors Gala
Maddie Begin
Maddie Begin & Alex Donner
Maddie Begin & Deborah Silver
Maddie Begin
Missy Robinson & Jim Robinson
Missy Robinson, Bob Merrill, Hillie Mahoney
Maddie Begin, Peter Cincotti, MIssy Robinson, Hadiya Stewart, Wes Lowe
Maddie Begin, Missy Robinson, Hadiya Stewart, Deborah Silver
Peter Cincotti, MIssy Robinson, Alex Donner
Catherine Adler & Mic McGann
Mark Frangione & Sanford FIsher
Taylor Morgan, Rob Russell
Peter Cincotti & Missy Robinson
The Society For The Preservation Of The Great American Songbook 2024 Benefactors Gala
