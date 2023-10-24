Photos: October 17th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Features Scholarship Winner Lincoln Johnson

The New York City cabaret community welcomed a new artist to the scene last week, as Lincoln Johnson, a High Schooler from Oklahoma and a winner of the Jim and Elizabeth Sullivan Foundation For The Arts Scholarship, played both the Cabaret Convention and The Lineup With Susie Mosher - two very different programs both with considerable cachet. Susie Mosher and guests like Marissa Mulder and Leslie Carrara-Rudolph played alongside the seventeen-year-old whose appearance in the weekly variety show was part of his scholarship win. Newcomer or cabaret long hauler, every member of Mosher's LINEUP brought their A-Game to another stellar week in the Birdland Theater, and Mosher photographic documentarian Matt Baker was kind enough to send Broadway World some of his shots of a groovy night of song and celebration.

The Lineup Band is John Miller on Bass and Clint de Ganon on Drums and Musical Director Lon Hoyt on piano. For this performance, the LINEUP drummer was Joe Choroszewski.

