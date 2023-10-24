Photos: October 17th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Features Scholarship Winner Lincoln Johnson

The cabaret community of NYC welcomes high schooler to the Birdland Theater stage.

By: Oct. 24, 2023

POPULAR

Review: NIGHTMARE DOLLHOUSE at Teatro SEA @ The Clemente is a thrill! Photo 1 NIGHTMARE DOLLHOUSE Earns Its Name
Photos: SPEAK LOW: THE MUSIC OF KURT WEILL at Rose Theater Opens Cabaret Convention Photo 2 Kurt Weill Focus Of First Night Of Cabaret Convention
Review: David Dean Bottrell's DEAR MR. BOTTRELL, I CANNOT POSSIBLY ACCEPT THIS A Love Lett Photo 3 Bottrell Brings Brilliance To The Boards
Review: HERE COME THE DREAMERS As MAUDE MAGGART Comes Back To Sing at Birdland Photo 4 Maude Maggart Makes DREAMY Return To Birdland

Photos: October 17th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Features Scholarship Winner Lincoln Johnson

The New York City cabaret community welcomed a new artist to the scene last week, as Lincoln Johnson, a High Schooler from Oklahoma and a winner of the Jim and Elizabeth Sullivan Foundation For The Arts Scholarship, played both the Cabaret Convention and The Lineup With Susie Mosher - two very different programs both with considerable cachet.  Susie Mosher and guests like Marissa Mulder and Leslie Carrara-Rudolph played alongside the seventeen-year-old whose appearance in the weekly variety show was part of his scholarship win.  Newcomer or cabaret long hauler, every member of Mosher's LINEUP brought their A-Game to another stellar week in the Birdland Theater, and Mosher photographic documentarian Matt Baker was kind enough to send Broadway World some of his shots of a groovy night of song and celebration.

Enjoy Matt's photo flash below and visit his website HERE. 

Photos: October 17th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Features Scholarship Winner Lincoln Johnson
The Green Room

Photos: October 17th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Features Scholarship Winner Lincoln Johnson Photos: October 17th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Features Scholarship Winner Lincoln Johnson

Photos: October 17th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Features Scholarship Winner Lincoln Johnson

Photos: October 17th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Features Scholarship Winner Lincoln Johnson

Photos: October 17th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Features Scholarship Winner Lincoln Johnson

Photos: October 17th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Features Scholarship Winner Lincoln Johnson Photos: October 17th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Features Scholarship Winner Lincoln Johnson
Susie Mosher

Photos: October 17th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Features Scholarship Winner Lincoln Johnson
The Performance

Photos: October 17th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Features Scholarship Winner Lincoln Johnson

Photos: October 17th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Features Scholarship Winner Lincoln Johnson

Photos: October 17th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Features Scholarship Winner Lincoln Johnson

Photos: October 17th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Features Scholarship Winner Lincoln Johnson
Lincoln Johnson

Photos: October 17th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Features Scholarship Winner Lincoln Johnson

Photos: October 17th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Features Scholarship Winner Lincoln Johnson

Photos: October 17th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Features Scholarship Winner Lincoln Johnson

Photos: October 17th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Features Scholarship Winner Lincoln Johnson

Photos: October 17th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Features Scholarship Winner Lincoln Johnson
Marissa Mulder

Photos: October 17th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Features Scholarship Winner Lincoln Johnson

Photos: October 17th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Features Scholarship Winner Lincoln Johnson
Jon Weber

Photos: October 17th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Features Scholarship Winner Lincoln Johnson

Photos: October 17th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Features Scholarship Winner Lincoln Johnson
Joe Choroszewski

Photos: October 17th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Features Scholarship Winner Lincoln Johnson

Photos: October 17th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Features Scholarship Winner Lincoln Johnson
John Miller

Photos: October 17th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Features Scholarship Winner Lincoln Johnson

Photos: October 17th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Features Scholarship Winner Lincoln Johnson

Photos: October 17th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Features Scholarship Winner Lincoln Johnson

Photos: October 17th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Features Scholarship Winner Lincoln Johnson
Serge Clivio

Photos: October 17th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Features Scholarship Winner Lincoln Johnson

Photos: October 17th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Features Scholarship Winner Lincoln Johnson

Photos: October 17th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Features Scholarship Winner Lincoln Johnson

Photos: October 17th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Features Scholarship Winner Lincoln Johnson

Photos: October 17th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Features Scholarship Winner Lincoln Johnson
Mamie Paris

Photos: October 17th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Features Scholarship Winner Lincoln Johnson

Photos: October 17th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Features Scholarship Winner Lincoln Johnson

Photos: October 17th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Features Scholarship Winner Lincoln Johnson

Photos: October 17th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Features Scholarship Winner Lincoln Johnson

Photos: October 17th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Features Scholarship Winner Lincoln Johnson
Leslie Carrara-Rudolph

Photos: October 17th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Features Scholarship Winner Lincoln Johnson

Photos: October 17th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Features Scholarship Winner Lincoln Johnson

Photos: October 17th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Features Scholarship Winner Lincoln Johnson

Photos: October 17th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Features Scholarship Winner Lincoln Johnson

Photos: October 17th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Features Scholarship Winner Lincoln Johnson

Photos: October 17th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Features Scholarship Winner Lincoln Johnson
Jonathan Karrant

Photos: October 17th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Features Scholarship Winner Lincoln Johnson

Photos: October 17th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Features Scholarship Winner Lincoln Johnson

Photos: October 17th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Features Scholarship Winner Lincoln Johnson

Photos: October 17th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Features Scholarship Winner Lincoln Johnson

Photos: October 17th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Features Scholarship Winner Lincoln Johnson
Olivia Katz

Photos: October 17th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Features Scholarship Winner Lincoln Johnson

Photos: October 17th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Features Scholarship Winner Lincoln Johnson

Photos: October 17th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Features Scholarship Winner Lincoln Johnson

Photos: October 17th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Features Scholarship Winner Lincoln Johnson

Photos: October 17th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Features Scholarship Winner Lincoln Johnson
The drawing!

Photos: October 17th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Features Scholarship Winner Lincoln Johnson
The winner!

Photos: October 17th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Features Scholarship Winner Lincoln Johnson

Photos: October 17th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Features Scholarship Winner Lincoln Johnson
Tim Sullivan

Photos: October 17th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Features Scholarship Winner Lincoln Johnson

Photos: October 17th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Features Scholarship Winner Lincoln Johnson

Photos: October 17th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Features Scholarship Winner Lincoln Johnson

Photos: October 17th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Features Scholarship Winner Lincoln Johnson

Photos: October 17th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Features Scholarship Winner Lincoln Johnson
Lon Hoyt

Photos: October 17th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Features Scholarship Winner Lincoln Johnson
The Step And Repeat

Photos: October 17th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Features Scholarship Winner Lincoln Johnson Photos: October 17th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Features Scholarship Winner Lincoln Johnson

Photos: October 17th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Features Scholarship Winner Lincoln Johnson Photos: October 17th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Features Scholarship Winner Lincoln Johnson

The Lineup Band is John Miller on Bass and Clint de Ganon on Drums and Musical Director Lon Hoyt on piano.  For this performance, the LINEUP drummer was Joe Choroszewski.

Tickets for THE LINEUP WITH Susie Mosher can be obtained HERE.

This week on THE LINEUP: 

Photos: October 17th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Features Scholarship Winner Lincoln Johnson

  About Matt Baker:

Photos: October 17th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Features Scholarship Winner Lincoln Johnson Matt Baker is a portrait photographer and professional jazz musician. Commissioned work includes headshots, portraits, live concerts, video production, and more.

His studio also has a beautiful black grand piano (great for a music video too), located on New York's Upper West Side. Shoots can be outdoors, at a location of your choice, or indoors in the studio space. Matt himself is a professional jazz pianist, performing a busy schedule in New York and touring abroad, loves coffee, scuba diving, and astrophotography. Originally from Australia has lived in NYC 12 years now.



2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Cabaret

1
Photos: Performers Theatre Workshop Hosts NYC Broadway Showcase 2023 At 54 Below Photo
Photos: Performers Theatre Workshop Hosts NYC Broadway Showcase 2023 At 54 Below

Excitement, talent, and a whole lot of passion filled the stage at Performers Theatre Workshop's (PTW) NYC Winter Showcase 2023, and we've got the photos to prove it! Held at 54 Below, performers came together to share their love for the arts!

2
SIS & More to Star in HAUS OF HAUNTS at The Green Room 42 Photo
SIS & More to Star in HAUS OF HAUNTS at The Green Room 42

Join in at THE GREEN ROOM 42 for a special night of entertainment with 'Haus of Haunts.' This event is dedicated to supporting the Black and Brown Trans community. Don't miss this spooky and impactful performance.

3
AM YISRAEL CHAI: a Benefit For The Israeli Charity NATAL To Be Held At Dont Tell Mama Photo
AM YISRAEL CHAI: a Benefit For The Israeli Charity NATAL To Be Held At Don't Tell Mama

Join in for the Am Yisrael Chai Benefit, a concert of songs written by Jewish composers, on November 9th at Don't Tell Mama. All proceeds will go to NATAL, an Israeli charity specializing in war and terror related trauma. Reserve your tickets now!

4
Ari Axelrod Is The PLACE FOR US Photo
Ari Axelrod Is The PLACE FOR US

When Ari Axelrod was putting together his show, A PLACE FOR US: A CELEBRATION OF JEWISH BROADWAY, he couldn’t foresee that it would open at a time of mourning for Jews around the world. The horrendous attacks in Israel have made any sort of celebration hard to bear. But as Axelrod points out that is precisely the reason it is imperative to celebrate the achievements of Jewish Americans. And nowhere is that influence felt more strongly than on Broadway in the musical theatre.

From This Author - Stephen Mosher

Stephen Mosher is the author of The Sweater Book (a collection of his photography featuring celebrated artists from the entertainment communities of New York, Los Angeles, and London), Lived In Crazy ... Stephen Mosher">(read more about this author)

Review: 90S DREAMS FAN FEST at Stitch Bar & Blues Reunites TV Sitcom California Dreams CastReview: 90S DREAMS FAN FEST at Stitch Bar & Blues Reunites TV Sitcom California Dreams Cast
Review: CURTIS STIGERS Plays City Winery NYCReview: CURTIS STIGERS Plays City Winery NYC
Review: MOM'S NIGHT OUT At 54 Below A Newly-Born Series To Be LovedReview: MOM'S NIGHT OUT At 54 Below A Newly-Born Series To Be Loved
INTO SWEENEY TODD'S WOODS To Play 11th Year at 54 BelowINTO SWEENEY TODD'S WOODS To Play 11th Year at 54 Below

Videos

Photos & Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour Video
Photos & Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour
Songwriting Team For WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Performs 'Anywhere' Video
Songwriting Team For WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Performs 'Anywhere'
Watch WICKED Perform 'One Short Day' on GMA Video
Watch WICKED Perform 'One Short Day' on GMA
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
SHUCKED
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
WICKED
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD

Recommended For You