Photos: October 10th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Shines Bright With Starry Talents

Chris Ruetten serves up the lens for The Lineup fans.

By: Oct. 17, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive: Amanda Green Is Calling on Broadway Friends to Make You Laugh, Cry and More at Photo 1 Exclusive: Amanda Green Is Calling on Broadway Friends to Make You Laugh, Cry and More at Birdland
Review: LINDA EDER Is Cookin' with Gas in High-Octane October Shows at 54 Below Photo 2 Linda Eder As Good As Ever
Sally Mayes Announces Return To The Cabaret Stage Photo 3 Sally Mayes Will Return To Cabaret With Series Of Shows
Review: Jen Brett Makes NYC Solo Show Debut At Birdland With MOSAIC Photo 4 Jen Brett Turns Birdland Into A MOSAIC

The Lineup With Susie Mosher was a cornucopia of cabaret greats as friends like Linda Purl, Nicolas King, and the King and Queen of Halloween, Michelle Dowdy and Jordan Wolfe joined Susie, Lon Hoyt (piano), John Miller (bass), Clint de Ganon (drums) and a groovy cast of fellow show business savvies to celebrate autumn, friendship, life, and storytelling.   The always enjoyable weekly variety series is always just a little more special when the guest list features those artists that Susie considers family, like the newly engaged Dowdy, who appeared on Broadway with Mosher in Hairspray.

Regular Mosher documentarian Chris Ruetten was on hand with his camera to grab some pics for an exclusive Broadway World photo flash that can be enjoyed below.  Also below are the details on THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER, which plays Birdland Theater every Tuesday night at 8:30 pm.

Visit the Chris Ruetten Instagram page @chrisruetten and Facebook page HERE.

Photos: October 10th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Shines Bright With Starry Talents
Susie Mosher's Opening Number

Photos: October 10th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Shines Bright With Starry Talents

Photos: October 10th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Shines Bright With Starry Talents

Photos: October 10th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Shines Bright With Starry Talents
Nicolas King

Photos: October 10th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Shines Bright With Starry Talents

Photos: October 10th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Shines Bright With Starry Talents

Photos: October 10th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Shines Bright With Starry Talents

Photos: October 10th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Shines Bright With Starry Talents

Photos: October 10th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Shines Bright With Starry Talents
Jonah Hale and Amelia Barr

Photos: October 10th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Shines Bright With Starry Talents

Photos: October 10th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Shines Bright With Starry Talents

Photos: October 10th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Shines Bright With Starry Talents

Photos: October 10th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Shines Bright With Starry Talents

Photos: October 10th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Shines Bright With Starry Talents
Linda Purl

Photos: October 10th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Shines Bright With Starry Talents

Photos: October 10th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Shines Bright With Starry Talents

Photos: October 10th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Shines Bright With Starry Talents

Photos: October 10th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Shines Bright With Starry Talents

Photos: October 10th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Shines Bright With Starry Talents
The Chalks: Leenya Rideout, Kathryn Markey and Mary Brienza

Photos: October 10th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Shines Bright With Starry Talents

Photos: October 10th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Shines Bright With Starry Talents

Photos: October 10th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Shines Bright With Starry Talents

Photos: October 10th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Shines Bright With Starry Talents

Photos: October 10th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Shines Bright With Starry Talents

Photos: October 10th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Shines Bright With Starry Talents
Janet Fanale and Kenny Rahtz

Photos: October 10th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Shines Bright With Starry Talents

Photos: October 10th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Shines Bright With Starry Talents

Photos: October 10th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Shines Bright With Starry Talents

Photos: October 10th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Shines Bright With Starry Talents

Photos: October 10th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Shines Bright With Starry Talents
Alice Ripley

Photos: October 10th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Shines Bright With Starry Talents

Photos: October 10th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Shines Bright With Starry Talents

Photos: October 10th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Shines Bright With Starry Talents

Photos: October 10th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Shines Bright With Starry Talents

Photos: October 10th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Shines Bright With Starry Talents
Soyoung Park

Photos: October 10th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Shines Bright With Starry Talents

Photos: October 10th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Shines Bright With Starry Talents

Photos: October 10th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Shines Bright With Starry Talents

Photos: October 10th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Shines Bright With Starry Talents

Photos: October 10th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Shines Bright With Starry Talents
Chrissi Poland

Photos: October 10th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Shines Bright With Starry Talents

Photos: October 10th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Shines Bright With Starry Talents

Photos: October 10th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Shines Bright With Starry Talents

Photos: October 10th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Shines Bright With Starry Talents

Photos: October 10th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Shines Bright With Starry Talents
The drawing...

Photos: October 10th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Shines Bright With Starry Talents
... The winner!

Photos: October 10th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Shines Bright With Starry Talents
Michelle Dowdy and Jordan Wolfe

Photos: October 10th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Shines Bright With Starry Talents

Photos: October 10th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Shines Bright With Starry Talents

Photos: October 10th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Shines Bright With Starry Talents

Photos: October 10th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Shines Bright With Starry Talents

Photos: October 10th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Shines Bright With Starry Talents

Photos: October 10th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Shines Bright With Starry Talents

Photos: October 10th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Shines Bright With Starry Talents

Photos: October 10th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Shines Bright With Starry Talents

Photos: October 10th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Shines Bright With Starry Talents

Photos: October 10th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Shines Bright With Starry Talents

Photos: October 10th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Shines Bright With Starry Talents

Photos: October 10th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Shines Bright With Starry Talents

Photos: October 10th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Shines Bright With Starry Talents

The Lineup Band is John Miller on Bass and Clint de Ganon on Drums and Musical Director Lon Hoyt on piano.    

Tickets for THE LINEUP WITH Susie Mosher can be obtained HERE.

This week's LINEUP looks like this:

Photos: October 10th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Shines Bright With Starry Talents



RELATED STORIES - Cabaret

1
David Rose and Martin Pizzarelli Come to 54 Below Photo
David Rose and Martin Pizzarelli Come to 54 Below

54 BELOW, Broadway’s Supper Club, presents Martin Pizzarelli and David Rose in A Tribute to Bucky Pizzarelli on November 7 2023. This is a swingin’ and singin’ celebration of Bucky Pizzarelli, whose musical career spanned 7 decades, strumming along with the likes of Benny Goodman and Frank Sinatra.

2
Chelsea Table + Stage To Present Circus-Themed FREAK SHOW Halloween Weekend Photo
Chelsea Table + Stage To Present Circus-Themed FREAK SHOW Halloween Weekend

Get ready for a sexy and spooky circus-themed variety show as Chelsea Table + Stage presents Freak Show. Featuring high-energy synchronized dancing, innovative burlesque acts, and a brilliant emcee, this Halloween extravaganza is not to be missed. One night only at Chelsea Table + Stage in NYC. Book your tickets now!

3
Magritte & Rosen to Present MY BODY, MY VOICE: SONGS FOR SAFE ACCESS Benefit Concert I Photo
Magritte & Rosen to Present MY BODY, MY VOICE: SONGS FOR SAFE ACCESS Benefit Concert In Support Of Abortion Access

Get ready for an incredible night of music and support for reproductive rights at the 'My Body, My Voice: Songs for Safe Access' benefit concert. Discover the lineup, event details, and how you can be a part of this meaningful cause. Don't miss out on this unforgettable evening of storytelling and solidarity for health equity.

4
The People Are CRAZY For Mark Nadler Photo
The People Are CRAZY For Mark Nadler

There are people who entertain, and then there are those destined to take the stage. Mark Nadler is undeniably the latter. His show, 'Mark Nadler, Crazy 1961,’ is a testament to his innate talent, making him one of the most outstanding (and ‘Crazy’) figures to emerge from that remarkable year.

From This Author - Stephen Mosher

Stephen Mosher is the author of The Sweater Book (a collection of his photography featuring celebrated artists from the entertainment communities of New York, Los Angeles, and London), Lived In Crazy ... Stephen Mosher">(read more about this author)

Photos: NEW YORK, NEW YORK Cast Reunites For Album Signing at The Drama Book ShopPhotos: NEW YORK, NEW YORK Cast Reunites For Album Signing at The Drama Book Shop
Interview: Frances Ruffelle of FRANKIE & BEAUSY at 54 Below November 10 & 11Interview: Frances Ruffelle of FRANKIE & BEAUSY at 54 Below November 10 & 11
BACK TO THE FUTURE THE MUSICAL SPECIAL BENEFIT PERFORMANCE For 54 Below At The Winter Garden TheaterBACK TO THE FUTURE THE MUSICAL SPECIAL BENEFIT PERFORMANCE For 54 Below At The Winter Garden Theater
Photos: MARILYN MAYE Opens 54 Below Residency With Epic ConcertPhotos: MARILYN MAYE Opens 54 Below Residency With Epic Concert

Videos

Stars Walk the Red Carpet for Opening Night of GUTENBERG! Video
Stars Walk the Red Carpet for Opening Night of GUTENBERG!
Go Inside Rehearsals for SPAMALOT on Broadway Video
Go Inside Rehearsals for SPAMALOT on Broadway
Madonna Performs 'Don't Cry For Me Argentina' From EVITA on New Tour Video
Madonna Performs 'Don't Cry For Me Argentina' From EVITA on New Tour
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
Ticket Central DAPHNE
THE LION KING
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!

Recommended For You