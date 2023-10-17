Photos: October 10th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Shines Bright With Starry Talents

The Lineup With Susie Mosher was a cornucopia of cabaret greats as friends like Linda Purl, Nicolas King, and the King and Queen of Halloween, Michelle Dowdy and Jordan Wolfe joined Susie, Lon Hoyt (piano), John Miller (bass), Clint de Ganon (drums) and a groovy cast of fellow show business savvies to celebrate autumn, friendship, life, and storytelling. The always enjoyable weekly variety series is always just a little more special when the guest list features those artists that Susie considers family, like the newly engaged Dowdy, who appeared on Broadway with Mosher in Hairspray.

Regular Mosher documentarian Chris Ruetten was on hand with his camera to grab some pics for an exclusive Broadway World photo flash that can be enjoyed below. Also below are the details on THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER, which plays Birdland Theater every Tuesday night at 8:30 pm.

The Lineup Band is John Miller on Bass and Clint de Ganon on Drums and Musical Director Lon Hoyt on piano.

This week's LINEUP looks like this: