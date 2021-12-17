Photos: Norm Lewis Plays Feinstein's/54 Below

It is no accident that Norm Lewis is in his 7th year, as a holiday headliner at FEINSTEIN'S 54 BELOW. He skipped a year due to the pandemic, and filmed last year's Christmas Special in the club, garnering an EMMY nomination, but the man was back in full force Thursday night, playing to a crowd that couldn't be happier to see him and be in the presence of the magnetic star and that sterling voice.

Check out photos below!

Norm Lewis's show is full of fun, frolic and solid musicianship. It is directed by his longtime friend and collaborator, Richard Jay-Alexander, with musical direction and arrangements by the equally gifted Joseph Joubert. The band is top-notch, with Michael Olatuja on electric and acoustic bass and the very imaginative, "toy-carrying' (as Norm told us) Perry Cavari, on percussion.

Emotions ran high and truth rang deep as we witnessed him communicate with the audience, as song after song just illuminated and displayed the magical gifts this actor/singer possesses. Whether it was the "opener" claiming he was "HOME" or bringing new life to "SOMEWHERE" and even catching us up on a job he lost, doing 42nd Street for the Chicago Lyric Opera (and in Paris), which he "righted" by asking for a volunteer, dressing them as Peggy Sawyer and doing the big number, to stop her from going back to "Allentown." Too many highlights to write about, but hearing him soar through Maltby & Shire's "STARTING HERE, STARTING NOW" was the greatest gift he could have given us. Another emotional moment was when Norm called Richard Jay-Alexander up to the stage and Richard got emotional talking about Norm and his talents and getting through the pandemic (which we all acknowledged is not over yet). There wasn't a dry eye in the house when the two bonded to lead us to light, and into the future ahead with "GET HAPPY/HAPPY DAYS." Lewis has invited different guests on various nights of the run.

A house full of fans from all over the map were in the house, as were conductor, Steve Reineke & husband Eric Gabbard and equally of note, Richard Weitz from WME with his daughter, Demi, both of whom founded QUARANTUNES, during the pandemic. I must admit, it was also quite humbling to get a shout out, from the stage, along with my wife, Eda. We are avid music lovers and attend many, many shows, so it was truly a surprise and holiday blessing to receive in such a warm room.

This engagement is not to be missed and resumes Sunday night through December 24th (Christmas Eve).

For more information visit: https://54below.com/



Feinstein's/54 Below



Joseph Joubert, music director & Norm Lewis



Richard Jay-Alexander & Norm Lewis



Richard Jay-Alexander & Norm Lewis



Richard Jay-Alexander & Norm Lewis



Richard Jay-Alexander & Norm Lewis



Richard Jay-Alexander



Richard Jay-Alexander & Norm Lewis



Richard Jay-Alexander & Norm Lewis



Norm Lewis & Audience member



Norm Lewis & Audience member



Feinstein's 54/Below



Richard Jay-Alexander, Norm Lewis, Demi Weitz, Richard Weitz, WME



Eda Sorokoff, Eric Gabbard, Steven Reineke, Music Director/Conductor The New York Pops, Eric Gabbard



Eric Gabbard & Eda Sorokoff



Norm Lewis Holiday Cocktail