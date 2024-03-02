Photos: Natalie Douglas Celebrates New CD In Concert at Birdland

Birdland hosted the return of singer/actor Natalie Douglas to the iconic stage. She premiered a new show celebrating the release of her newest album, “Back to the Garden” on Club44 Records.

In this concert, Natalie and her band brought to life songs from the CD, including her first single, “Trust in Me,” plus “The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face,” “You’ll Never Know,” “Begin The Beguine,” “Woodstock,” and more. The concert included the first live performance of the new anthem written expressly for Natalie by the multi-award-winning songwriting team of Wayne Haun & Joel Lindsey, “Love Is The Power That Heals Me.”

Natalie Douglas, called “extraordinary” and “a true force of nature” by Clive Davis of The Times (UK), is a thirteen-time MAC, two-time Backstage Bistro, Margaret Whiting Award, and Donald F. Smith Award winner whose portrait hangs on the legendary Birdland Wall of Fame. She has taken concerts and workshops around the world and is an instructor for the Eugene O’Neill Theater Center, the Sullivan Foundation & the Mabel Mercer Foundation, where she is Education Director. She can be seen currently in the award-winning documentary, “Sloane: A Jazz Singer,” commemorating one of her heroes, Carol Sloane, in domestic and international film festivals.