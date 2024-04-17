Photos: Michelle Dowdy Stars in A BRASS ACT: The 10th Anniversary Concert

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A decade later, Michelle Dowdy made her return to A Brass Act. Check out photos from the performance below!

At this 10 Year Anniversary Show, Michelle was joined by her seven-piece band Dylan and The Glatthorns, and special guest Diana DeGarmo. She journeyed down memory lane, taking sharp, jazzy twists and turns to put her unique stamp on iconic tunes and deep cuts turned instant classics.

The performance was directed by Mitchell Walker at the new midtown performance venue Red Eye NY.

