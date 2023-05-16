Photos: Marieann Meringolo Continues A LOT OF LIVIN' TO DO! Chelsea Table + Stage Residency

Award winning cabaret singer Marieann Meringolo continues her residency at Chelsea Table + Stage, and, after three appearances, when it comes to Marieann and CT+S audiences, the honeymoon is on. With her show A LOT OF LIVIN' TO DO!, Meringolo is performing at the top of her game, and not alone because each installment of the popular series welcomes a new guest artist to the proceedings. To date, MM has been joined in her personal musical sandbox by Jeff Harnar, Lina Koutrakos, and Ari Axelrod. The program having been so warmly received by Chelsea Table audiences, that it has been extended, with the next performance (guest artists to be announced) taking place on June 22nd (intel and tickets HERE). July 27th and August 17th will find Marieann back at her new artistic home in her usual 7 pm time slot. As always, Marieann Meringolo is being guided by her longtime director and collaborator, WILL NUNZIATA.

On May 12th, Broadway World Cabaret photographer Conor Weiss was in the house to photograph Marieann's show with special guest Ari Axelrod (and bassist Boots Maleson, with apologies for not having an angle from which to snap Brian Woodruff on drums or Musical Director Doyle Newmyer behind the piano).

Enjoy Conor's photo essay below and visit the Marieann Meringolo website HERE.

About Conor Weiss

Conor Weiss is a NY-based actor/director and occasional stage manager who has been around the Cabaret scene since 1994 - 2003 when he first joined the staff as a technical director at Judy's' and at Danny's Skylight room. During these years and the years after the closing of Judy's and Danny's, he subbed in at many other clubs at one time or another. He has always had a deep love for the American Songbook and for cabaret. Between his time in the booth and time in the audience has probably been present for a few thousand cabaret shows over the last 30 years and looks forward to more!

