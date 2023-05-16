Photos: Marieann Meringolo Continues A LOT OF LIVIN' TO DO! Chelsea Table + Stage Residency

A three-month residency turns to six.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Review: Rachel Covey Does It All In ONE WRONG TURN: THE MUSIC OF RACHEL COVEY at 54 Below Photo 1 Rachel Covey Is 100% Right In ONE WRONG TURN
Album Review: Fanny's Funny Boy, Karimloo, Completes His Trip Round The Compass With His 4 Photo 2 Ramin Karimloo Completes A Musical Journey
Interview: Hometown Boy Anthony Nunziata Discusses His Café Carlyle Debut On May 12th Photo 3 Anthony Nunziata Prepares for Carlyle Debut May 12th
Review: Sherri Shepherd Goes Off-Book & Off The Rails With Her Bestie Kym Whitley & Togeth Photo 4 Review: Sherri Shepherd Goes Off-Book & Off The Rails With Her Bestie Kym Whitley & Together They Burn The House Down at City Winery

Review: Sherri Shepherd Goes Off-Book & Off The Rails With Her Bestie Kym Whitley & Together They Burn The House Down at City WineryAward winning cabaret singer Marieann Meringolo continues her residency at Chelsea Table + Stage, and, after three appearances, when it comes to Marieann and CT+S audiences, the honeymoon is on. With her show A LOT OF LIVIN' TO DO!, Meringolo is performing at the top of her game, and not alone because each installment of the popular series welcomes a new guest artist to the proceedings. To date, MM has been joined in her personal musical sandbox by Jeff Harnar, Lina Koutrakos, and Ari Axelrod. The program having been so warmly received by Chelsea Table audiences, that it has been extended, with the next performance (guest artists to be announced) taking place on June 22nd (intel and tickets HERE). July 27th and August 17th will find Marieann back at her new artistic home in her usual 7 pm time slot. As always, Marieann Meringolo is being guided by her longtime director and collaborator, WILL NUNZIATA.

On May 12th, Broadway World Cabaret photographer Conor Weiss was in the house to photograph Marieann's show with special guest Ari Axelrod (and bassist Boots Maleson, with apologies for not having an angle from which to snap Brian Woodruff on drums or Musical Director Doyle Newmyer behind the piano).

Enjoy Conor's photo essay below and visit the Marieann Meringolo website HERE.

Review: Sherri Shepherd Goes Off-Book & Off The Rails With Her Bestie Kym Whitley & Together They Burn The House Down at City Winery

Review: Sherri Shepherd Goes Off-Book & Off The Rails With Her Bestie Kym Whitley & Together They Burn The House Down at City Winery

Review: Sherri Shepherd Goes Off-Book & Off The Rails With Her Bestie Kym Whitley & Together They Burn The House Down at City Winery

Review: Sherri Shepherd Goes Off-Book & Off The Rails With Her Bestie Kym Whitley & Together They Burn The House Down at City Winery

Review: Sherri Shepherd Goes Off-Book & Off The Rails With Her Bestie Kym Whitley & Together They Burn The House Down at City Winery

Review: Sherri Shepherd Goes Off-Book & Off The Rails With Her Bestie Kym Whitley & Together They Burn The House Down at City Winery

Review: Sherri Shepherd Goes Off-Book & Off The Rails With Her Bestie Kym Whitley & Together They Burn The House Down at City Winery

Review: Sherri Shepherd Goes Off-Book & Off The Rails With Her Bestie Kym Whitley & Together They Burn The House Down at City Winery

Review: Sherri Shepherd Goes Off-Book & Off The Rails With Her Bestie Kym Whitley & Together They Burn The House Down at City Winery

Review: Sherri Shepherd Goes Off-Book & Off The Rails With Her Bestie Kym Whitley & Together They Burn The House Down at City Winery

Review: Sherri Shepherd Goes Off-Book & Off The Rails With Her Bestie Kym Whitley & Together They Burn The House Down at City Winery

Review: Sherri Shepherd Goes Off-Book & Off The Rails With Her Bestie Kym Whitley & Together They Burn The House Down at City Winery

Review: Sherri Shepherd Goes Off-Book & Off The Rails With Her Bestie Kym Whitley & Together They Burn The House Down at City Winery

Review: Sherri Shepherd Goes Off-Book & Off The Rails With Her Bestie Kym Whitley & Together They Burn The House Down at City Winery

Review: Sherri Shepherd Goes Off-Book & Off The Rails With Her Bestie Kym Whitley & Together They Burn The House Down at City Winery

Review: Sherri Shepherd Goes Off-Book & Off The Rails With Her Bestie Kym Whitley & Together They Burn The House Down at City Winery

Review: Sherri Shepherd Goes Off-Book & Off The Rails With Her Bestie Kym Whitley & Together They Burn The House Down at City Winery

About Conor Weiss

Review: Sherri Shepherd Goes Off-Book & Off The Rails With Her Bestie Kym Whitley & Together They Burn The House Down at City WineryConor Weiss is a NY-based actor/director and occasional stage manager who has been around the Cabaret scene since 1994 - 2003 when he first joined the staff as a technical director at Judy's' and at Danny's Skylight room. During these years and the years after the closing of Judy's and Danny's, he subbed in at many other clubs at one time or another. He has always had a deep love for the American Songbook and for cabaret. Between his time in the booth and time in the audience has probably been present for a few thousand cabaret shows over the last 30 years and looks forward to more!

Find Conor Weiss on Facebook HERE.



RELATED STORIES - Cabaret

Jordan Dobson, Tavon Olds-Sample, and Talia Suskauer Join BROADWAY SINGS LADY GAGA Photo
Jordan Dobson, Tavon Olds-Sample, and Talia Suskauer Join BROADWAY SINGS LADY GAGA

The acclaimed Broadway Sings concert series has announced the lineup for its next major installment, Broadway Sings Lady Gaga. To close out Pride Weekend on June 26, a bombshell cast of Broadway stars will belt out completely new arrangements of the hits of the award-winning pop star, accompanied by a 14-piece orchestra at the beautiful Sony Hall.

Vince Giordano and the Nighthawks In Photos Photo
Vince Giordano and the Nighthawks In Photos

You don’t have to knock on the door and identify yourself to the bouncer looking through the peephole by saying “Joe sent me” the way revelers did during prohibition.  That was how to gain entry to the nightclubs of the day serving alcohol and jazz music during the 1920’s.

May 9 LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In Photos Photo
May 9 LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In Photos

The May 9th installment of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER was a special one for the ladies.

Viral Sensation DETRA THOMAS Will Play 54 Below May 19th Photo
Viral Sensation DETRA THOMAS Will Play 54 Below May 19th

Detra Thomas, the former Baptist pastor’s wife, whose story of strength and triumph was featured in Humans of New York in 2022, is making her 54 Below concert debut!


From This Author - Stephen Mosher

Stephen Mosher is the author of The Sweater Book (a collection of his photography featuring celebrated artists from the entertainment communities of New York, Los Angeles, and London), Lived In Crazy ... (read more about this author)

Interview: Carmen Cusack of LAY YOUR HANDS ON MEInterview: Carmen Cusack of LAY YOUR HANDS ON ME
Photos: Marieann Meringolo Continues A LOT OF LIVIN' TO DO! Chelsea Table + Stage ResidencyPhotos: Marieann Meringolo Continues A LOT OF LIVIN' TO DO! Chelsea Table + Stage Residency
Photos: May 9th LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Full Of Female FabulosityPhotos: May 9th LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Full Of Female Fabulosity
Humans Of New York Inspiration DETRA THOMAS Will Make 54 Below Debut May 18thHumans Of New York Inspiration DETRA THOMAS Will Make 54 Below Debut May 18th

Videos

Video: Will Victoria Clark Earn Her Second Tony Award for KIMBERLY AKIMBO? Video Video: Will Victoria Clark Earn Her Second Tony Award for KIMBERLY AKIMBO?
Photos & Check Out New Promos for CHICAGO on Broadway Video
Photos & Check Out New Promos for CHICAGO on Broadway
Randy Rainbow Sings 'Welcome to DeSantis' Video
Randy Rainbow Sings 'Welcome to DeSantis'
Photos/Tovah Feldshuh Celebrates 50 Years on Broadway at FUNNY GIRL Video
Photos/Tovah Feldshuh Celebrates 50 Years on Broadway at FUNNY GIRL
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
DANCIN'
SWEENEY TODD
PARADE
Ticket CentralPixel
THE THANKSGIVING PLAY
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
& JULIET

Recommended For You