Photos: June 27th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Stacks The Deck

And the hits just keep on coming, as the saying goes. The singular Hit is THE LINEUP BY SUSIE MOSHER, which continues its popular run at Birdland Theater but the plural Hits is the cast of characters that Mosher curates each week for her variety show, and this week was no exception. With a gang of artists that audiences are always happy to see and support, Susie and her merry band gave the Birdland patrons that which keeps them coming back for more.

Below, please enjoy the Chris Ruetten photo essay, and at the bottom of the page find the ticket link for THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER.

The Lineup Band is John Miller on Bass and Clint de Ganon on Drums and Musical Director Lon Hoyt on piano.

Tickets for THE LINEUP WITH Susie Mosher can be obtained HERE.