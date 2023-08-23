Photos: Jonathan Hoover Debut SECOND-RATE SOMEBODY Packs 54 Below With Cheering Throng

On August 14th 54 Below overflowed with the fans of the viral internet sensation Inappropriate Patti, all of whom have been waiting a long time for IP creator Jonathan Hoover to get up onto the solo stage. Eighty Minutes and some four or five ovations later, a drenched, spent, and delirious Hoover stepped down from the stage, having given his audience everything he had in what will be remembered as one of the best debut shows of the year, maybe even the decade.

In our rush to get THIS review out the next day, we neglected several photos from the whirlwind performance, photos too animated and exciting to leave unseen. We invite our readers (and Jonathan's fans) to enjoy them now.

