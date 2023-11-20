Photos: John Cameron Mitchell & Amber Martin in CASSETTE ROULETTE At Joe's Pub

Conor Weiss lenses the madcappery of Mitchell and Martin at Joe's Pup.

Nov. 20, 2023

John Cameron Mitchell and Amber Martin as slaying the crowds down at Joe's Pub these days.   With their wild (and wildly popular) Cassette Roulette, Martin and Mitchell have created a kind of build-a-bear cabaret experience for which they have prepared extensively because it all happens in real time, right before the audience's eyes.  Night by night, they are equally as surprised by what will happen as the audience.

Broadway World Cabaret correspondents Nathan Johnson (pen) and Conor Weiss (lens) were both in attendance this week when John and Amber hit another installment of the residency out of the park.  Conor's photos can be seen below and everyone can read Nathan Johnson's review of CASSETTE ROULETTE at Joe's Pub HERE.

Information on the next two performances is HERE.

 About Conor Weiss

Photos: John Cameron Mitchell & Amber Martin in CASSETTE ROULETTE At Joe's Pub Conor Weiss is a NY-based actor/director and occasional stage manager who has been around the Cabaret scene since 1994 - 2003 when he first joined the staff as a technical director at Judy's' and at Danny's Skylight room. During these years and the years after the closing of Judy's and Danny's, he subbed in at many other clubs at one time or another. He has always had a deep love for the American Songbook and for cabaret. Between his time in the booth and time in the audience has probably been present for a few thousand cabaret shows over the last 30 years and looks forward to more!

Find Conor Weiss on Facebook HERE.



