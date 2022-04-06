Photos: Jim Caruso & Billy Stritch Celebrate THE SUNDAY SET At Birdland!

Jim Caruso and Billy Stritch know how to throw a party. They've done it at Birdland every single Monday for eighteen years, thanks to their uber-successful Cast Party, an open mic/variety show extravaganza. But this past week, the musical duo had something extra to celebrate...the release of their latest cd on the Club44 Record label, "The Sunday Set." The iconic NYC music room was packed with friends and fans cheering the urbane standards and sly comedy numbers Caruso & Stritch have become known for. Their concerts and Cast Parties-on-the-road can be enjoyed in some of the premiere night spots in the country, including a 10-year residency at Bemelmans at The Carlyle Hotel in NYC.

Check out photos below!

"The Sunday Set" soared to #4 on the iTunes Jazz List, and is available to download on all the streaming platforms. Physical copies are available at Amazon, Walmart and Target.

Photo credit: Kevin Alvey