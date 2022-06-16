Photos: Jeff Harnar I KNOW THINGS NOW: MY LIFE IN SONDHEIM'S WORDS at The Laurie Beechman Theatre

Cabaret great Jeff Harnar returned to the Laurie Beechman Theatre this week with his highly-praised Sondheim tribute show titled I KNOW THINGS NOW: MY LIFE IN SONDHEIM'S WORDS. The show that inspired Harnar's new album has played a handful of dates in the past, to such positive reaction that Broadway World photojournalist Helane Blumfield immediately texted her editor (the person typing this intro paragraph) with a request to cover the opening night. No sooner had the show ended than Helane sent a text message reading: "One word... BRILLIANT! The show, and Jeff."

Jeff Harnar I KNOW THINGS NOW: MY LIFE IN SONDHEIM'S WORDS will play The Laurie Beechman Theatre inside of the West Bank Cafe on June 22nd and June 29th at 7 pm. For information and reservations visit the Laurie Beechman Theatre website HERE.

About Helane Blumfield:

THEY CALL ME H. I love what I do and do what I love. Create amazing content. Wow, the world. Have fun doing it. My mantra, my way. It all happens when passion is your driver and your inner fire is ignited. How lucky am I to have been able to apply these simple guides to my life work! I am a nationally recognized creative visionary who has navigated the world of design and advertising most recently as the SVP Creative for Macy's. My passion for expression continues to explore new possibilities in visual communications and performance. Now inspired by the cabaret community I have once again found myself behind the lens and I couldn't be any more excited.