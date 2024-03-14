Photos: Jeff Harnar Celebrates Cole Porter at Birdland

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Birdland presented “It’s De-Lovely: Jeff Harnar Sings Cole Porter” on Monday, March 11. Check out photos from the performance below!

“It’s De-Lovely: Jeff Harnar Sings Cole Porter” is a celebration of the words and music of the beloved composer, and included standards such as “Night and Day,” “Under My Skin,” “Begin the Beguine,” “Let’s Do It,” “At Long Last Love,” and a few surprises originally introduced by Danny Kaye and Jimmy Durante. The show was musical directed by Alex Rybeck, with Ritt Henn on bass and Dan Gross on drums.

Jeff Harnar is an award-winning cabaret, concert and recording artist. His Carnegie Hall appearances include both the Cole Porter and Noel Coward Centennial Galas. His PBS televised concerts include The 1959 Broadway Songbook with Alex Rybeck, and both American Songbook: Stephen Sondheim and Remember: Songs of the Holidays with KT Sullivan. His most recent albums are A COLLECTIVE CY (2023) and I KNOW THINGS NOW: My Life in Sondheim’s Words (2022) from PS Classics.

Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey