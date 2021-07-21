Photos: JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY Welcomes Cast Members Of SPEAKEASY

On Monday, July 19, some uber-talented people stormed the Birdland stage for another installment of Jim Caruso's Cast Party.

The always-packed house was royally entertained by Jada Temple, Omar Edwards, Jacob Yates, Josh Roberts and Tony Glausi from Speakeasy, Marilyn Maye, Nicolas King, Karen Mason & David Friedman, Peter Cincotti, Matt Baker, Julia Crafton, Gene Taylor, Tracy Echeverri, Victoria Handy Khalil, Sabina Petra, Ernie Bird, The Scalisis, Quentin Harris, Artemesia LeFay, Bryce Edwards, Carol Vasquez, Heidi Clark, Ruby Locknar, Harrison Greenbaum, and Antonio Barbagallo.

Every Monday for 18 years, Jim Caruso, along with the Cast Party Symphony Orchestra (Billy Stritch at piano, Steve Doyle on bass, Daniel Glass on drums) have brought Broadway glitz, swinging jazz, and much laughter to the Birdland stage with the open mic/variety show.

It's an impromptu show biz soirée with the element of surprise - you just never know who will walk through the doors with a song on their lips!

Learn more about Jim Caruso's Cast Party at www.BirdlandJazz.com.