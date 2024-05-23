Photos: Highlights from The Lineup with Susie Mosher, Tuesday May 21st

Nearly every Tuesday, Susie Mosher brings an exciting variety of acts to Birdland Jazz Club with THE LINEUP. (Read a review of a recent Lineup by Rob Lester.) This week's Lineup on Tuesday May 21st featured host Susie Mosher and musicians John Miller on bass and Clint de Ganon on drums, with Music Director Lon Hoyt on the piano. Guests included Michael Winther, Molly Ryan, Sean Harkness, who accompanied himself on guitar, Barrie Kreinik, Jumaane Smith on trumpet, Michael L. Walters, Christian Morant, and Tess Pepper.

See some highlights of the evening taken by photographer Conor Weiss.

Visit Birdland's website to find more upcoming shows, including future installments of the Lineup with Susie Mosher.



Susie Mosher. Photo credit: Conor Weiss



Clint de Ganon. Photo credit: Conor Weiss



John Miller. Photo credit: Conor Weiss



Michael Winther. Photo credit: Conor Weiss



Molly Ryan. Photo credit: Conor Weiss



Molly Ryan. Photo credit: Conor Weiss



Lon Hoyt. Photo credit: Conor Weiss



John Miller. Photo credit: Conor Weiss



Sean Harkness. Photo credit: Conor Weiss



Sean Harkness. Photo credit: Conor Weiss



Susie Mosher and Barrie Kreinik. Photo credit: Conor Weiss



Barrie Kreinik. Photo credit: Conor Weiss



Barrie Kreinik. Photo credit: Conor Weiss



Jumaane Smith. Photo credit: Conor Weiss



Jumaane Smith. Photo credit: Conor Weiss



Michael L. Walters. Photo credit: Conor Weiss



Michael L. Walters. Photo credit: Conor Weiss



Christian Morant. Photo credit: Conor Weiss



Christian Morant. Photo credit: Conor Weiss



Tess Pepper. Photo credit: Conor Weiss



Tess Pepper. Photo credit: Conor Weiss



Michael Winther. Photo credit: Conor Weiss



Michael Winther. Photo credit: Conor Weiss



Susie Mosher. Photo credit: Conor Weiss