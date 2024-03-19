Photos: Grammy-Winner Nicole Zuraitis Returns To JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY Party

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This past Monday, March 18 marked a homecoming-of-sorts when Nicole Zuraitis returned to Jim Caruso's Cast Party as a newly-minted Grammy winner! See photos of the evening below!

She treated the packed house to a new original tune called “I Dare You,” and a vocalese of “Rhapsody in Blue” with pianist Matt Baker. After the ovation for the two stunning performances, Caruso directed Nicole’s attention to the historic “Wall of Stars,” where a framed portrait of the singer (taken by Matt Baker) had just been hung. There were tears, cheers and thunderous applause as the Birdland audience and staff toasted to the success of this very talented and beloved musician.

Singer/songwriter Nicole Zuraitis first stepped onto the iconic Birdland stage way back in 2014. News of the musical fun taking place at Jim Caruso’s Cast Party every Monday had intrigued her, so she decided to check it out.

That choice ended up being a seminal one for the up-and-coming performer, who had been singing material that encompassed pop tunes, jazz standards and blues. Host Caruso was bowled over by what he heard, and introduced Zuraitis to Birdland owner Gianni Valenti, who exclaimed, “Where have you been? We’ve been waiting for you!”

That meeting led to appearances with the Birdland Big Band, which helped Nicole pinpoint and sharpen her jazz chops. She continued to wow the Cast Party crowd, sing with the Big Band, and headline solo concerts at the club, as well as many other venues across the country.

Cut to February 4, 2024, when Nicole’s friends and fans from Cast Party and Birdland were overjoyed (but not surprised) when she won a Grammy Award for Best Jazz Vocal Album for the album, “How Love Begins.” If her musical career seemed bright before, it quickly became positively blinding.

Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey