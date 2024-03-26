Photos: Go Inside Joshua Turchin's COMPOSERS At The Green Room 42

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



THE GREEN ROOM 42 presented the special concert Joshua Turchin’s “Composers at The Green Room 42” on Saturday, March 23 at 7:00 PM. See photos from the event below.

This concert was a behind-the-scenes experience from songwriters, singers, and storytellers, led by composer, actor and musician Joshua Turchin (Ghost Ship, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” Forbidden Broadway, 13: The Musical, “Schmigadoon!”) with viral sensations/guest composers Katherine Lynn-Rose, August Greenwood, Grace Yurchuk, and more.

Performers included Michael Thatcher (currently in Wicked on Broadway, The Play That Goes Wrong – Broadway and Tour), Ava Locknar, Janeen Kyle, Erica Faye, Clark Mantilla (Holly Rollers – Off-Broadway), January Eyler, and Maxwell “Sushi” Soucy.

Music Direction by Joshua Turchin

Photo Credit: Angela of York