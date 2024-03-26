Photos: Go Inside Joshua Turchin's COMPOSERS At The Green Room 42

This concert was a behind-the-scenes experience from songwriters, singers, and storytellers, led by composer, actor and musician Joshua Turchin.
THE GREEN ROOM 42 presented the special concert Joshua Turchin’s “Composers at The Green Room 42” on Saturday, March 23 at 7:00 PM. See photos from the event below.
This concert was a behind-the-scenes experience from songwriters, singers, and storytellers, led by composer, actor and musician Joshua Turchin (Ghost Ship, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” Forbidden Broadway, 13: The Musical, “Schmigadoon!”) with viral sensations/guest composers Katherine Lynn-Rose, August Greenwood, Grace Yurchuk, and more.
Performers included Michael Thatcher (currently in Wicked on Broadway, The Play That Goes Wrong – Broadway and Tour), Ava Locknar, Janeen Kyle, Erica Faye, Clark Mantilla (Holly Rollers – Off-Broadway), January Eyler, and Maxwell “Sushi” Soucy.
Music Direction by Joshua Turchin
Photo Credit: Angela of York
Grace Yurchuk
August Greenwood
Erica Faye
Janeen Kyle
Grace Yurchuk
Grace Yurchuk
Clark Mantilla, Ava Locknar, Katherine Lynn-Rose
Sushi Soucy
Clark Mantilla, Katherine Lynn-Rose
Joshua Turchin, Clark Mantilla, Katherine Lynn-Rose, Erica Faye
Katherine Lynn-Rose
Katherine Lynn-Rose
January Eyler, Sushi Soucy, Ava Locknar, Clark Mantilla, Erica Faye, Janeen Kyle, August Greenwood, Joshua Turchin, Katherine Lynn-Rose, Grace Yurchuk
January Eyler, Sushi Soucy, Ava Locknar, Clark Mantilla, Erica Faye, Janeen Kyle, August Greenwood, Joshua Turchin, Katherine Lynn-Rose, Grace Yurchuk
Videos