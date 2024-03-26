Photos: Go Inside Joshua Turchin's COMPOSERS At The Green Room 42

This concert was a behind-the-scenes experience from songwriters, singers, and storytellers, led by composer, actor and musician Joshua Turchin.

By: Mar. 26, 2024
THE GREEN ROOM 42 presented the special concert Joshua Turchin’s “Composers at The Green Room 42” on Saturday, March 23 at 7:00 PM. See photos from the event below. 

This concert was a behind-the-scenes experience from songwriters, singers, and storytellers, led by composer, actor and musician Joshua Turchin (Ghost Ship, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," Forbidden Broadway, 13: The Musical, "Schmigadoon!") with viral sensations/guest composers Katherine Lynn-Rose, August Greenwood, Grace Yurchuk, and more.

Performers included Michael Thatcher (currently in Wicked on Broadway, The Play That Goes Wrong – Broadway and Tour), Ava Locknar, Janeen Kyle, Erica Faye, Clark Mantilla (Holly Rollers – Off-Broadway), January Eyler, and Maxwell “Sushi” Soucy.

Music Direction by Joshua Turchin 

Photo Credit: Angela of York

Joshua Turchin

Grace Yurchuk

August Greenwood

January Eyler

Erica Faye

 

Janeen Kyle

Grace Yurchuk

Grace Yurchuk

Clark Mantilla, Ava Locknar, Katherine Lynn-Rose

Ava Locknar

Sushi Soucy

Clark Mantilla, Katherine Lynn-Rose

Joshua Turchin, Clark Mantilla, Katherine Lynn-Rose, Erica Faye

Katherine Lynn-Rose

Katherine Lynn-Rose

Michael Thatcher

Michael Thatcher

Michael Thatcher

Joshua Turchin

January Eyler, Sushi Soucy, Ava Locknar, Clark Mantilla, Erica Faye, Janeen Kyle, August Greenwood, Joshua Turchin, Katherine Lynn-Rose, Grace Yurchuk

January Eyler, Sushi Soucy, Ava Locknar, Clark Mantilla, Erica Faye, Janeen Kyle, August Greenwood, Joshua Turchin, Katherine Lynn-Rose, Grace Yurchuk

Joshua Turchin

 



