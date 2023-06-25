Photos: Go Inside DORIS DEAR'S GURL TALK: SLIGHTLY SONDHEIM at The Provincetown Cabaret Festival

Doris Dear is a three-time MAC award winner and a recipient of a BroadwayWorld award for her live shows in NYC.

By: Jun. 25, 2023

The Provincetown Cabaret Festival concluded its recent edition, highlighting artists who celebrate the art of cabaret. Doris Dear, "America's Perfect Housewife," the character created and played by actor Ray DeForest, brought her new show, "Doris Dear's Gurl Talk: Slightly Sondheim" to the Cape.

Check out the photos below!

As part of the festival, Doris Dear also co-hosted an evening of song with the visiting artists and performed as her ‘other self’ Ray DeForest in the Saturday night gala, as well as conducted a masterclass titled "Cabaret Business! From Voice to Body to Mind, making it work as one." Additionally, Ray/Doris coached singers privately.

Doris Dear shared the stage with artists, including Karen Mack, Elliot Roth, Meg Flather, Dawn Derow, Sydney Myer, Tracy Stark, Shelley Taylor Boyd, Patricia Fitzpatrick, Lisa Gail Johnson, Seth Sikes, Warren Schein and many more.

Doris Dear is a three-time MAC award winner and a recipient of a BroadwayWorld award for her live shows in NYC, and a three-time Telly award and Communicator award winner for her esteemed streaming series, "Doris Dear's Gurl Talk," now in its fourth season on BroadwayonDemand. Recognizing her outstanding contributions to the welfare of SAG-AFTRA members, her union SAGAFTRA honored her with the Joseph C. Riley Service Award.

Looking ahead, Doris Dear will be teaching this summer with TVT3 at the Count Basie Center of the Arts in Red Bank, NJ, offering her expertise through the class "The Influential Host." Additionally, she will be bringing her acclaimed "Slightly Sondheim Show" to The Triad Theater in NYC on September 22nd at 7pm.

Ray DeForest teaches at Count Basie Center of the Arts class: https://thebasie.org/classes/the-influential-host-monday-tvt3-summer-2023/

Doris Dear at The Triad Theater NYC:
https://www.instantseats.com/index.cfm?fuseaction=home.event&eventID=F8C31090-0315-93C3-D721BD273820EF68




Recommended For You