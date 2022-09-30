Photos: Eric Yves Garcia Opens at The Pierre Hotel

Manhattanites who yearn for the music and ambience of a Cafe Society piano lounge now have a location and entertainer to hang with. If an Omar Sharif or Rudolph Valentino could play great piano and sing the American Songbook they would have been Eric Yves Garcia who opened at The Pierre Hotel's 2 E Lounge last night, and he'll be there every Thursday from 6:00 to 9:00 PM.

You don't have to dress as elegantly as KT Sullivan who was in the room with friends last night, but you might want to choose from the better section of your closet. The room and the music deserve it.

Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff