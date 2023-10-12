Photos: David Dean Bottrell's New Show DEAR MR. BOTTRELL, I CANNOT POSSIBLY ACCEPT THIS Now Playing Pangea

Actor and storyteller David Dean Bottrell is only weeks into his 2023 residency at Pangea, and, already, he is playing to sold-out houses. Appearing on Monday nights (since September 18th and until December 18th, with occasional nights off), Mr. Bottrell is presenting two different storytelling shows. The first of these shows, DEAR MR. BOTTRELL, I CANNOT POSSIBLY ACCEPT THIS, has been his sole venture, of late, but the second of his productions, David Dean Bottrell: THE DEATH OF ME YET, will kick off on October 18th. The actor who gained notoreity for his singular performance(s) on the television show Boston Legal will alternate productions for a few weeks and close out the residency with a week or two of only his DEATH show. This past Monday, October 9th, Broadway World Cabaret's resident photographer, Conor Weiss, was in the room to capture this artist on a steady climb in the act as he kept his audience roaring with laughter and nodding their heads in agreement.

Enjoy Conor's photo essay of DDB below and waste no time getting a ticket to one of his future shows (Mondays at 7 pm) by visiting the Pangea calendar HERE.

Visit the David Dean Bottrell website HERE.

