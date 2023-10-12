Photos: David Dean Bottrell's New Show DEAR MR. BOTTRELL, I CANNOT POSSIBLY ACCEPT THIS Now Playing Pangea

Conor Weiss shoots over the heads of a full house in order to lens David Dean Bottrell.

By: Oct. 12, 2023

Photos: David Dean Bottrell's New Show DEAR MR. BOTTRELL, I CANNOT POSSIBLY ACCEPT THIS Now Playing Pangea Actor and storyteller David Dean Bottrell is only weeks into his 2023 residency at Pangea, and, already, he is playing to sold-out houses.  Appearing on Monday nights (since September 18th and until December 18th, with occasional nights off), Mr. Bottrell is presenting two different storytelling shows.  The first of these shows, DEAR MR. BOTTRELL, I CANNOT POSSIBLY ACCEPT THIS, has been his sole venture, of late, but the second of his productions, David Dean Bottrell: THE DEATH OF ME YET, will kick off on October 18th.  The actor who gained notoreity for his singular performance(s) on the television show Boston Legal will alternate productions for a few weeks and close out the residency with a week or two of only his DEATH show.  This past Monday, October 9th, Broadway World Cabaret's resident photographer, Conor Weiss, was in the room to capture this artist on a steady climb in the act as he kept his audience roaring with laughter and nodding their heads in agreement.

Enjoy Conor's photo essay of DDB below and waste no time getting a ticket to one of his future shows (Mondays at 7 pm) by visiting the Pangea calendar HERE.

Visit the David Dean Bottrell website HERE.

 About Conor Weiss

Photos: David Dean Bottrell's New Show DEAR MR. BOTTRELL, I CANNOT POSSIBLY ACCEPT THIS Now Playing Pangea Conor Weiss is a NY-based actor/director and occasional stage manager who has been around the Cabaret scene since 1994 - 2003 when he first joined the staff as a technical director at Judy's' and at Danny's Skylight room. During these years and the years after the closing of Judy's and Danny's, he subbed in at many other clubs at one time or another. He has always had a deep love for the American Songbook and for cabaret. Between his time in the booth and time in the audience has probably been present for a few thousand cabaret shows over the last 30 years and looks forward to more!

Find Conor Weiss on Facebook HERE.



