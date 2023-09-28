Photos: DORIS DEAR'S SLIGHTLY SONDHEIM Takes the Stage at The Triad Theatre

The Triad Theater was transformed into a haven for Sondheim enthusiasts, as "Doris Dear’s Slightly Sondheim" graced the stage.

By: Sep. 28, 2023

POPULAR

Natalie Douglas Partners With Club44 Records Photo 1 Natalie Douglas And Club44 Join Forces
Camille Diamond Will Make Solo Show Debut At Don't Tell Mama With OVER THE MOON….ON PLUT Photo 2 Camille Diamond To Play Don't Tell Mama
Review: Viral Social Media STARR Sings Her Music Live At Dizzy's Club Introducing Her New Photo 3 Dara Starr Tucker Presents Laid-Back Slow Burn Of Jazz
10 Videos To Count The Hours 'Til Alexandra Silber Brings THE HOUR OF PEARL To The Green R Photo 4 10 Alexandra Silber Videos That Shine Like A Gem

"Doris Dear’s Slightly Sondheim" was presented at The Triad Theater last Friday evening. This captivating tribute to the musical genius of Stephen Sondheim, infused with warmth, humor, and charm, left a packed house spellbound and delighted.

See photos below take by John Fitzpatrick and Becca Kaian. 

The Triad Theater was transformed into a haven for Sondheim enthusiasts, as "Doris Dear’s Slightly Sondheim" graced the stage. This remarkable event took audiences on a mesmerizing journey through the life of Doris Dear growing up in Staten Island mixed with timeless classics of Stephen Sondheim, including iconic numbers like "Being Alive." Doris Dear's extraordinary stage presence and magnetic charisma brought these cherished songs to life in a way that was truly unforgettable.

Award-winning performer and director Jeff Harnar raved, "Doris Dear’s 'Slightly Sondheim' was a warm embrace of a show, salt & peppered with great wit, humor, and charm, for a packed house..." Harnar's praise beautifully encapsulated the magical atmosphere that Doris Dear and her ensemble created that evening.

But the accolades didn't stop there. Michael Reubens, an esteemed critic, wrote, "...there’s only one Ray DeForest aka Doris Dear, whose unique brand of humor and talent is, simply put, a New York City treasure." Reubens' words underscored the fact that Doris Dear is not only a remarkable performer but also a cherished icon in the cultural tapestry of New York City.

The audience was a star-studded affair, with entertainment luminaries like Broadway's Sandy Duncan and Don Correia, Sesame Street's Leslie Carrara-Rudolph, cabaret luminaries Jeff Harnar, Richard Skipperand Tanya Moberly, as well as the renowned group "Those Girls,"  costumer Matthew Kilgore, Actor Nick Varricchio, several Broadway producers and so many more of NYC’s best gracing the seats.

Adding to the evening's allure, the award-winning singer-songwriter Meg Flather guest-starred on the duet “If Momma Was Married”, further enhancing the already stellar lineup and creating a night to remember.

"Doris Dear’s Slightly Sondheim" was more than just a tribute; it was a celebration of the enduring power of Sondheim's music to connect with audiences on a profound level. Doris Dear's enchanting performance was complemented by the talented musicians with Christopher Koelzer and Magda Kress who shared in the joy of Sondheim's melodies.

The opening number, "Let Me Entertain You," set the stage for an evening of exhilarating entertainment, and from there, the magic unfolded. The Triad Theater, renowned for its intimate and welcoming atmosphere, provided the perfect backdrop for this extraordinary event, allowing for a deep connection between the artists and their enthusiastic audience. The night was filled with laughter, tears, and ovations, a testament to the profound impact of Sondheim's work and the artistry of Doris Dear.

DeForest Theatricals extends heartfelt gratitude to everyone who attended "Doris Dear’s Slightly Sondheim" at The Triad Theater. This celebration of Sondheim's music was an unforgettable experience, and we eagerly anticipate bringing more exceptional performances to audiences in the future.

 



RELATED STORIES - Cabaret

1
Lama El Homaïssi to Present NOT HAREM MATERIAL at Joes Pub in October Photo
Lama El Homaïssi to Present NOT HAREM MATERIAL at Joe's Pub in October

Join Lama El Homaïssi for a captivating performance of Not Harem Material at Joe's Pub on October 14, as part of the Artistic Freedom Initiative's Beautiful Forms: Queer Art Unbound Festival. Don't miss this incredible show celebrating queer art and expression.

2
FOR ONCE IN MY LIFE: The Songs of Ron Miller to Premiere at 54 Below in October Photo
FOR ONCE IN MY LIFE: The Songs of Ron Miller to Premiere at 54 Below in October

Celebrate the legacy of legendary songwriter Ron Miller at 54 Below in NYC on October 8, 2023. Join Lisa Dawn Miller and a star-studded cast for an unforgettable evening of Ron Miller's iconic songs from Motown's golden era. Don't miss this chance to experience the timeless hits that have touched generations.

3
Leslie Uggams Returns to 54 Below in March 2024 Photo
Leslie Uggams Returns to 54 Below in March 2024

54 BELOW will welcome back legend of stage and screen Leslie Uggams in an encore of her hit show on March 20, 21, & 23 at 7pm. Learn more about the concert and find out how to get tickets here!

4
THE GAME BOY Comes to 54 Below in October Photo
THE GAME BOY Comes to 54 Below in October

54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, will present the new musical THE GAME BOY with music and lyrics by Danny J Rooney and a book Danny J Rooney and Sharone Sayegh. Learn more about the concert production here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Patrick Page's ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE Begins Performances Tomorrow Video
Patrick Page's ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE Begins Performances Tomorrow
Watch BACK TO THE FUTURE Perform 'It Works' on THE VIEW Video
Watch BACK TO THE FUTURE Perform 'It Works' on THE VIEW
KIMBERLY AKIMBO Cast Shares Why the Shows Message is Resonating So Loudly with Audiences Video
KIMBERLY AKIMBO Cast Shares Why the Shows Message is Resonating So Loudly with Audiences
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
HERE LIES LOVE
SWEENEY TODD
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
MJ THE MUSICAL

Recommended For You