Photos: DORIS DEAR'S SLIGHTLY SONDHEIM Takes the Stage at The Triad Theatre

"Doris Dear’s Slightly Sondheim" was presented at The Triad Theater last Friday evening. This captivating tribute to the musical genius of Stephen Sondheim, infused with warmth, humor, and charm, left a packed house spellbound and delighted.

See photos below take by John Fitzpatrick and Becca Kaian.

The Triad Theater was transformed into a haven for Sondheim enthusiasts, as "Doris Dear’s Slightly Sondheim" graced the stage. This remarkable event took audiences on a mesmerizing journey through the life of Doris Dear growing up in Staten Island mixed with timeless classics of Stephen Sondheim, including iconic numbers like "Being Alive." Doris Dear's extraordinary stage presence and magnetic charisma brought these cherished songs to life in a way that was truly unforgettable.

Award-winning performer and director Jeff Harnar raved, "Doris Dear’s 'Slightly Sondheim' was a warm embrace of a show, salt & peppered with great wit, humor, and charm, for a packed house..." Harnar's praise beautifully encapsulated the magical atmosphere that Doris Dear and her ensemble created that evening.

But the accolades didn't stop there. Michael Reubens, an esteemed critic, wrote, "...there’s only one Ray DeForest aka Doris Dear, whose unique brand of humor and talent is, simply put, a New York City treasure." Reubens' words underscored the fact that Doris Dear is not only a remarkable performer but also a cherished icon in the cultural tapestry of New York City.

The audience was a star-studded affair, with entertainment luminaries like Broadway's Sandy Duncan and Don Correia, Sesame Street's Leslie Carrara-Rudolph, cabaret luminaries Jeff Harnar, Richard Skipperand Tanya Moberly, as well as the renowned group "Those Girls," costumer Matthew Kilgore, Actor Nick Varricchio, several Broadway producers and so many more of NYC’s best gracing the seats.

Adding to the evening's allure, the award-winning singer-songwriter Meg Flather guest-starred on the duet “If Momma Was Married”, further enhancing the already stellar lineup and creating a night to remember.

"Doris Dear’s Slightly Sondheim" was more than just a tribute; it was a celebration of the enduring power of Sondheim's music to connect with audiences on a profound level. Doris Dear's enchanting performance was complemented by the talented musicians with Christopher Koelzer and Magda Kress who shared in the joy of Sondheim's melodies.

The opening number, "Let Me Entertain You," set the stage for an evening of exhilarating entertainment, and from there, the magic unfolded. The Triad Theater, renowned for its intimate and welcoming atmosphere, provided the perfect backdrop for this extraordinary event, allowing for a deep connection between the artists and their enthusiastic audience. The night was filled with laughter, tears, and ovations, a testament to the profound impact of Sondheim's work and the artistry of Doris Dear.

DeForest Theatricals extends heartfelt gratitude to everyone who attended "Doris Dear’s Slightly Sondheim" at The Triad Theater. This celebration of Sondheim's music was an unforgettable experience, and we eagerly anticipate bringing more exceptional performances to audiences in the future.