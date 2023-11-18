Photos: Conor Weiss Captures With Camera Madelaine Warren's INVITATION at Don't Tell Mama

Cabaret singer Madelaine Warren encores her cabaret show.

By: Nov. 18, 2023

Cabaret singer Madelaine Warren played an encore of her show INVITATION last night, November 17th, at Don't Tell Mama.  The always-elegant musical storyteller was joined in her efforts by bassist Tom Hubbard and Musical Director Christopher Denny, at the piano.  Invitation was directed by Barry Kleinbort. 

Broadway World Cabaret photographer Conor Weiss attended the repeat performance to snap some shots of Ms. Warren in action for the following photo essay.

Don't Tell Mama is offering a full calendar of shows for the holiday season.  Visit their website HERE.

 About Conor Weiss

Photos: Conor Weiss Captures With Camera Madelaine Warren's INVITATION at Don't Tell Mama Conor Weiss is a NY-based actor/director and occasional stage manager who has been around the Cabaret scene since 1994 - 2003 when he first joined the staff as a technical director at Judy's' and at Danny's Skylight room. During these years and the years after the closing of Judy's and Danny's, he subbed in at many other clubs at one time or another. He has always had a deep love for the American Songbook and for cabaret. Between his time in the booth and time in the audience has probably been present for a few thousand cabaret shows over the last 30 years and looks forward to more!

Find Conor Weiss on Facebook HERE.



